Two men were badly beaten on King’s Day in a violent incident in the center of Raalte. It all happened on the Grote Markt yesterday. On images that are viewed massively on social media can be seen that two men are kicked multiple times in the head.

It is still unknown how the fight started. The images show how one of the victims is first kicked in the legs. When the man is on the ground, two men kick the man several times in the head and around his waist.

Several times

As it seems, the other victim first tries to calm the argument. Shortly afterwards, he also gets slapped in the face by the same two men. When the other victim also falls to the ground, the men kick the victim several times.

Several King's Day visitors take care of the two victims who are lying on the ground. When one of the victims, somewhat dazed, walks to the other victim to see how things are going, he is again kicked down by one of the men. It is not known whether the two victims are known to each other.

No declaration

The police are aware of the incident and the images circulating on the internet. Police spokesman Ruud Visser indicates that officers received a report around 6 p.m. of a fight on the Grote Markt in Raalte. “When the police arrived on the scene, we arrested one suspect and spoke to one victim at the station,” says Visser.

According to the spokesperson, it turned out at the police station that both the victim and the arrested man did not want to say much about the incident. According to Visser, no report has therefore been filed. “We have recorded all the information. The investigation is over for us here.”

Because there is officially no suspect, it is unknown where those involved come from and how old they are.

