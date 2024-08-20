Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage of the Tour of Spain disputed this Tuesday between Plasencia and Pico Villuercas170 kilometers, the first mountain finish of the competition in which the Colombian cyclists did not appear in the first places and the Slovenian is the new leader. Einer Rubiothe best Colombian.

According to the criteria of

The day was difficult, with four mountain passes, one third class, one second class and two first class, the last of which was at the finish line, ideal for the general classification to undergo significant changes, as it did in the end.

Hard climb

From the start, leader Wout van Aert (Visma) put his team in charge of controlling the breakaway attempts and gave support to people like Bruno Almirail and Pablo Castrillo, who were members of the small group that led the stage for several kilometers.

As expected, the breakaway did not bear fruit, as the teams interested in competing for the general classification did not want that to happen, since the menu of the day included a tough climb to break up the group and cause damage.

Rigoberto Uran (EF) was left behind with eight kilometres to go, as his task in this Vuelta is different. Red Bull was the team that set the pace on the climb in search of weakening its rivals.

With 4km to go, Roglic launched his attack and they went with him. Enric Mas, Richard Carapaz, Sepp Kuss, who were looking for Felix Gal, who was the pointer.

Grand finale

Of the Colombians, none survived. Joao Almeida, Pavel Sivakov and Carlos Rodriguez also arrived alongside Roglic, so the group was strengthened and was able to take important second places from Adam Yates, Van AertBrandon McNulty and Daniel Martinez, who lost their step, like Harold Tejada.

Einer Rubio Photo:Movistar Press Share

And at 3 kilometers, Roglic, with his strong pace, dropped several of his companions, and they suffered, but endured the pace, Mas, Gall and Lennert Van Eetveltwho accompanied the Slovenian in his battle.

Matthew Riccitello and Almeida reached the lead, but the group was already heading for the finish, although the winner of the day was Roglic.

Primoz Roglic’s objective was achieved: to distance himself from his rivals for the top throne, although the differences were not as they were on other days, they were very short, but in the end the Red Bull team rider surpasses them in the general classification.

This Wednesday the stage is disputed Fountain of the Master and Seville, 177 kilometres long, ideal for breakaways and mass arrivals.

Sports