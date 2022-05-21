The Danish police have launched an international search for a 24-year-old Dutchman suspected of involvement in a shocking torture in central Copenhagen. “It was a very brutal attack, so we are starting an intensive investigation to get the suspect behind bars,” said police spokesman Kenneth Jensen.

The Danish police take the case very seriously and have even distributed a photo of the wanted Dutchman through various channels. The man is said to have been involved in a very serious assault last Sunday in a Silkegade house, a street in the heart of Copenhagen. At this address, a 25-year-old man was severely beaten. The details of this attack are nothing short of shocking. The victim’s cheek was torn open and his left ear was cut off.

Two days after the torture, Danish police arrested a 20-year-old man. His alleged accomplice is 24-year-old Dutchman Yahye O., against whom an international arrest warrant has now been issued. The police suspect that O. has fled abroad. "He may be in Sweden, Norway, or northern Germany," said spokesman Jensen. "Since the suspect is a Dutchman and has ties with the United Kingdom, we are also looking for him in those countries."

The Danish police regard O. as life-threatening. Citizens should not take action themselves upon encountering the man, but should immediately call the police. ,,It was a very brutal attack, so we launched an intensive investigation to put O. behind bars. We have a good cooperation with our colleagues abroad, but we need the help of the citizens.”

In order to find O. as quickly as possible, the police released some photos of him. These images show that he is walking down the street with two black bags. What he did in Copenhagen and what his relationship is with the other suspect is still unclear. The Danish police have not released any information about the victim’s condition.