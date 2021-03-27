In a “day of disgrace”, the military authorities of Myanmar (formerly Burma) unleashed this Saturday a massacre of dozens of civilians, including three children, during the brutal crackdown on anti-union protests. The operation left at least 91 dead, according to the local media Myanmar Now.

Its about bloodiest day since the coup on February 1 led by the head of the Army and the military junta, Min Aung Hlaing, who today led a military parade on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day in the capital, Naipyidó.

According to Myanmar Now’s count, the deaths occurred during demonstrations held in some forty cities in regions and states such as Rangoon, Mandalay, Sagaing, Bago, Magwe, Tanintharyi and Kachin.

The total number of fatalities, which as of Friday amounted to at least 328, would already exceed 400 deaths.

Despite the repression with tear gas and rubber and live ammunition, thousands of Burmese once again challenged the military and police with chilling scenes that could be followed almost live on social media.

Burning barricades on a street in Mandalay, Myanmar, in a new day of protests and brutal repression by the military regime. Photo: REUTERS

In one video captured by a security camera, the soldiers shoot unprovoked at a motorcycle in a place where there were no protests and take one of its injured occupants, while two others run away.

In another heartbreaking video, a heartbroken father yells that they killed her little son while carrying him in his arms in a car.

Head shot

The soldiers and the police complied with the threat that the state television and radio broadcast on Friday: that protesters would be shot in the back and in the head.

In fact, the majority of those killed in the demonstrations since the beginning of February are from gunshots, many of them to the head.

This Saturday morning the coup leader of the military junta, Min Aung Hlaing, presided over the parade in Naipyidó, to commemorate the Day of the Armed Forces, although many protesters speak of the “day against the military dictatorship” and “day of disgrace” .

Military vehicles during the Armed Forces Day parade in Naipyidó, Myanmar, on a bloody day with heavy repression. Photo: EFE

The coup general assured that his mission is to “defend democracy” and promised to hold elections without specifying a date.

According to the Asia Nikkei media, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand sent representatives to the military parade.

“Russia is a great friend,” Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech in the presence of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Formin.

The vast majority of countries have boycotted the event and even some embassies, including that of Spain, have replaced the cover photo of their Facebook pages with black as a sign of mourning.

Harsh international reaction

“This 76th anniversary of the Day of the Armed Forces of Myanmar will be recorded as the day of terror and dishonor. The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, is indefensible,” the Delegation in the country of the European Union said in a statement ( EU), which called for an end to violence and the restoration of democracy.

The British embassy also criticized the military junta on Twitter, accusing it of carrying out “extrajudicial executions” on the same Armed Forces Day.

Too the US embassy joined in the criticism, by accusing the police and soldiers of “murdering” civilians, including children, whom he has sworn to defend.

The funeral, this Saturday, of one of the people killed during the protests against the military coup, which have been in Myanmar for almost two months. Photo: REUTERS

“The Burmese have spoken clearly: they do not want to live under a military regime. We demand an immediate end to the violence and the restoration of the democratically elected government,” the US delegation said on Facebook.

The authorities carry shooting protesters daily for almost two months, despite harsh condemnations from the UN, as well as from the European Union and countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, which have approved sanctions against military leaders and its economic conglomerates.

The military seized power with the excuse of an alleged electoral fraud in the elections of last November, in which the party of the deposed leader and nobel peacemaker, Aung San Suu Kyi, was destroyed and declared legitimate by international observers. .

From the hit, the military junta detained more than 3,000 people, including Suu Kyi and much of her government, most of whom are incommunicado.

By Gaspar Ruiz-Canela, EFE agency

