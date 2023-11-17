The Colombian team broke its curse against Brazil in the qualifiers by defeating them for the first time this Thursday 2-1 in a match on the fifth day of the South American tournament for the 2026 World Cup.

The Cafeteros beat La Canarinha with a comeback, which won from three minutes in.

The extreme Luis Diaz, on a special night at the Metropolitan stadium Roberto Meléndez from Barranquillafulfilled what his coach, the Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, promised to do everything possible to help beat Brazil.

“It’s a good time because it’s now, because any record is there to be surpassed, beaten and we always have that mentality of winning wherever and with whoever. It’s a good time in every sense, I hope we play a good game,” Lorenzo said in the preview of the match. Both teams had met 14 times and the balance was seven wins for the Canarinha and seven draws.

With this result, Colombia, the only undefeated team in the qualifiers, climbed to third place with nine points, while Brazil fell to fifth place with seven points.

The fight

But while that happened on the field, in the press room there was a heated moment between the Brazilian assistants and the Colombian press office.

The video goes around the world and you can clearly see how people came to blows at that moment.

Huge punch-up in the Barranquilla press room post match! It seems like a squabble about where Brazil should do their presser got heated very quickly. Punches thrown, pigs called in, Federation staff involved. pic.twitter.com/QrJCDqDF7E — Carl Worswick (@cworswick) November 17, 2023

The figures

The attackere Luis Díaz and midfielder James Rodríguez They stated this Thursday that

Colombia deserved the 2-1 victory over Brazil on the fifth day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

At the end of the match the forward of the Liverpoolwhom the guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN) had kidnapped his father and released him on Thursday of last week, he referred to the difficult situation he went through with his family.

“We have gone through hard times, but life makes you strong and brave, I think that is football and not just football, but life. And I think we deserved this victory, not only me but everyone in general, we have done a great process, with the coach and the players I think it is more than deserved,” said the attacker.

James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

Díaz also thanked his teammates and the coaching staff who accompanied him at every moment and dedicated the victory to the people of Colombia who also deserved it. The winger also praised James Rodríguez, whom he defined as “the crack, the idol of idols”, who he respects and loves very much.

“We played a good game, he knows that I also respect him a lot and I know what he has been through in the last fifteen days,” Rodríguez responded.

“I think he was having a bad time and from a distance I tried to be with him as well as the entire group, which is a group of many brothers,” he added. Regarding the victory against Brazil, James pointed out that “today it was shown that we played an excellent game, but in the end I think we didn’t win anything and on Tuesday we have another game.”

