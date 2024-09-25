A pitched battle took place at the end of the match that Orsomarso and Llaneros tied 1-1, from day 12 of the tournament of the First B of Colombian football, which was played in the stadium Francisco Rivera of Palmyra.

Orsomarso took the lead with a goal from Sebastián Giraldo at minute 28 of the first half and the tie came with one minute left in the game. game through Andres Cadavid.

Violent fight

But once the score was equal, the players heated up. At that point in the match, both teams were down to 10 men.

At minute 68 of the game, the Valle del Cauca team saw red Deyson Copete and when the fourth minute of injury time was being played he was sent off John Snowwhich sparked the fight.

Even the substitutes and the players who were sent off, including the coaching staff, invaded the pitch and started fighting, images that can be clearly seen in this video.

Llaneros said that they will sue the match due to lack of guarantees, as they realize that the club was harmed by the actions at the end of the match.

