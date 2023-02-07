A Brazilian soccer classic was marred with punches, shoves, kicks and runs. Athletico Paranaense and Curitiba they matched 1-1, at the Arena da Baixada stadium, for the seventh date of the Paranaense state championship. But the result remained in the anecdote due to the violent acts between soccer players, assistants of both teams and even some fans that occurred towards the end of the game.

51 minutes of the second half were played when Marcio Silva, from Curitiba, and David Terans, from Furacão, they began to cross paths near one of the areas.

Between discussions and slaps, everything got out of hand with the reaction of the Paranaense footballers Pedro Henrique and Thiago Heleno. From there, the players of both teams began to argue and the pitched battle began with shoving and even some fist bumps.

Pedrinho, a player from the red and black team, was chased by several of his rivals after kicking Aleph Manga. Two other footballers who also exchanged blows were Pedro Henrique, from Paranaense, and Fabricio Daniel, from Coritiba.

And the fight was not only with footballers involved. An Athletico fan invaded the field and, after attacking the goalkeeperor Marcao, from Coritiba, was detained by private security. According to Brazilian media, this spectator will be sanctioned with one year without attending soccer stadiums.

Finally, after 14 minutes from when the attacks began until they ended, the referees met with the captains of both clubs. The chief judge, Jose Mendonca da Silva Junior, He decided to end the game that only had two more minutes to play than the time that had been added.

Vejam como fui o golaço do Kaio César. ⚽️🟢⚪️ Jogada muito bem trabalhada. Give right to left. I ended up angry with Bruno Gomes for Kaio to clean up the marking and place the cantinho. more um do #PiádoCouto. 🎥 Rafael Ianoski | Coritiba pic.twitter.com/qq9aQYLVKc —Coritiba (@Coritiba) February 6, 2023

As for football, the classic ended in a 1-1 tie. kaio opened the scoring for the visit, at 17 in the first half and Pablo equalized at 25.

With equality, Athletico Paranaense continues as the leader of the state championship with 19 units, but was left without an ideal score. Coritiba, for its part, is its immediate rival, with 17 points.

It is worth noting that in the Arena da Baixada stadium, of Furacão, there was no visiting public. The measure was determined by a request from the directors of the clubs and had the support of the Public Ministry of Paraná. The main argument was to avoid scenes of violence inside the stadium, as happened last year in the state Atletiba, from Coritiba. However, the violence was the same, but this time, between the footballers.

The Nation, Argentina

GDA