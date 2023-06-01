Brutal pitched battle in a match organized by La liendra in Bucaramanga

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Brutal fight in Bucaramanga.
Brutal fight in Bucaramanga.
The fans went to blows and the police could do little.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A football match, organized by the nit and other ‘kings’ of social networks ended in a brutal pitched battle in Bucaramanga.
The city authorities were enough to calm down the fans who entered the field of play, circumventing the security of the stadium.
stunning images
“In fights and invasion of the field of play, the ‘Match of the Stars’ ended, a sporting event held in Bucaramanga in which artists and influencers such as La Liendra, Mateo Carvajal and Johnny Rivera”, was said in networks.
TERRIBLE ❌! The match organized by La Liendra along with other influencers in the city of Bucaramanga ended in excesses and invasion of the playing field. pic.twitter.com/izKFnzIsus
– Touch Sports (@ToqueSports) June 1, 2023
The people crossed the security barrier and invaded the field of the stadium Alfonso Lopez, but then several went to blows as seen in the video.
Several fans went to blows with the Police and members of the security force that was trying to control the public.
They grabbed! The “Party of the Stars”, in which artists and influencers such as “La Liendra” participated in Bucaramanga, ended in fights inside the Alfonso López Stadium. pic.twitter.com/z8jIuLmIWQ
— Q’hubo Bucaramanga (@qhubobga) June 1, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Brutal #pitched #battle #match #organized #liendra #Bucaramanga
Leave a Reply