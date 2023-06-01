Thursday, June 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Brutal pitched battle in a match organized by La liendra in Bucaramanga

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Brutal pitched battle in a match organized by La liendra in Bucaramanga


close

Brutal fight in Bucaramanga.

Brutal fight in Bucaramanga.

The fans went to blows and the police could do little.

A football match, organized by the nit and other ‘kings’ of social networks ended in a brutal pitched battle in Bucaramanga.

The city authorities were enough to calm down the fans who entered the field of play, circumventing the security of the stadium.

See also  Faustino Asprilla had a bitter moment for the thieves

stunning images

“In fights and invasion of the field of play, the ‘Match of the Stars’ ended, a sporting event held in Bucaramanga in which artists and influencers such as La Liendra, Mateo Carvajal and Johnny Rivera”, was said in networks.

The people crossed the security barrier and invaded the field of the stadium Alfonso Lopez, but then several went to blows as seen in the video.

Several fans went to blows with the Police and members of the security force that was trying to control the public.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Brutal #pitched #battle #match #organized #liendra #Bucaramanga

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Leclerc, the recipe for growth: “Small steps for each GP” | FormulaPassion

Leclerc, the recipe for growth: "Small steps for each GP" | FormulaPassion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result