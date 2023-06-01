Brutal pitched battle in a match organized by La liendra in Bucaramanga

A football match, organized by the nit and other ‘kings’ of social networks ended in a brutal pitched battle in Bucaramanga.

The city authorities were enough to calm down the fans who entered the field of play, circumventing the security of the stadium.

stunning images

“In fights and invasion of the field of play, the ‘Match of the Stars’ ended, a sporting event held in Bucaramanga in which artists and influencers such as La Liendra, Mateo Carvajal and Johnny Rivera”, was said in networks.

TERRIBLE ❌! The match organized by La Liendra along with other influencers in the city of Bucaramanga ended in excesses and invasion of the playing field. pic.twitter.com/izKFnzIsus – Touch Sports (@ToqueSports) June 1, 2023

The people crossed the security barrier and invaded the field of the stadium Alfonso Lopez, but then several went to blows as seen in the video.

Several fans went to blows with the Police and members of the security force that was trying to control the public.