Nearly 50 Milan and PSG fans, two teams that face each other this Tuesday in the Champions League in Milan (north), this morning featured some violent clashes that ended with a fan of the French team seriously injured after being stabbed.

It may be of interest to you: Scandal: police find more than $5,000 in the referees’ dressing room

The confrontation between fans took place in the Navigli area and, according to local media, the injured man, 34, He was taken to the Polyclinic Hospital in serious condition with two injuries to his leg..

It was the Milan fans who were covered and carrying smoke bombs and flares were directed around midnight in a group towards the area where the Parisian fans were to provoke confrontation It broke out a few minutes later, according to the same sources.

We tell you: Falcao raises his voice and demands the release of Luis Díaz’s father: his moving message

🔴 Last night there were clashes between Milan and PSG ultras in Milan. A 34-year-old French fan was stabbed twice in the leg and was taken in serious condition overnight to the Milan Polyclinic hospital. He is now out of danger. [ANSA] pic.twitter.com/I0EuwgWJlI — I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) November 7, 2023

The Police, who had identified 73 PSG fans who were in the center of Milan before the fight, tried to stop the fight with charges against the French fans and some Italian agents were injured.

Read here: Colombia Cup Final: how many games has Millonarios gone without losing against Nacional?

A French fan injured one of the agents and was arrested at the time. This afternoon (3 pm, Colombian time), Milan receives PSG at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) in a momentous duel for the Italians, who urgently need victory if they do not want to practically sentence their elimination in the qualifying phase. Champions League groups.

🤬 Ultras of Milan and PSG faced each other yesterday in the streets of Milan. A French fan was stabbed and rushed to hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/AvdZj3cNoe — Italian Football 🇮🇹 (@FT_Italiano) November 7, 2023

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO