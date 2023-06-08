Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

A prolonged heatwave continues to wreak havoc in Southeast Asia. The reason is said to be man-made climate change.

Frankfurt – Average temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius are also a rarity in Southeast Asia. In 2023 they will be a reality more often – maximum temperatures of 45 degrees have been measured in some cases.

Record heat in Southeast Asia continues to wreak havoc

Every day, temperatures in countries like Vietnam rise to over 30 degrees Celsius. According to experts, the reason for the high temperatures is an “El Niño” phase – this does not mean cyclical and changed ocean currents in the equatorial Pacific. Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines are particularly affected. The newspaper Bangkok Post spoke of a “brutal heat” that should be taken as an ominous sign and warning to the world.

In Southeast Asia, people are currently having to cope with an ongoing heat wave. © NurPhoto/Imago (symbol image)

Same Record temperatures were measured in several countries in Southeast Asia. In Bangladesh it was now over 40 degrees Celsius – warmer than it has been for decades. In Thailand, the highest temperature ever recorded was recorded in the city of Tak: 45.4 degrees Celsius. “Extreme temperatures make hard work more difficult and affect my health,” quoted CNN a 53-year-old sanitation worker from Hanoi. The climatologist and weather historian Maximiliano Herrera even speaks of a “brutal, never-ending heat wave”.

Is such a heat wave also possible in Europe?

According to a report by World Weather Attribution (WWA) is a Heat wave that only occurs every 200 years. The scientists also gave the reason for this: without human-caused climate change, the heat wave would have been “practically impossible”. Although there are currently some rainy days in Southeast Asia, temperatures remain high. The monsoon season is still to come, which usually lasts from June to October.

In Germany and Europe too, heat waves and heavy rain will probably be part of life in the coming decades. As reported by the World Weather Organization, temperatures in Europe rose twice as fast as the global average. They were also noticeable Heat waves in the Mediterranean, At the end of April, Spain and Portugal were already registering temperatures of around 40 degrees. In Germany, there is currently a long-lasting drought in large parts Weather experts even fear tropical conditions.