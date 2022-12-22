The Limburg owner of a telephone shop, who was allegedly involved in a brutal murder plot in Landgraaf, has been acquitted on appeal. The 51-year-old Johan R. from Landgraaf was sentenced by the court to forty months in prison in 2020, but according to the court, the man has nothing to do with it. The conversations about the plot “have been conducted outside of him.”

The case revolves around 39-year-old Bobo Jalloh, who was brutally murdered on May 31, 2017 in a home in Landgraaf. He was taped to a chair and suffered serious head injuries in addition to eight stab wounds to his chest. Research showed that he suffered a lot before his death.

Died in prison

The man's wife, 41-year-old Hadiatou D., soon turned out to be the mastermind behind the murder. According to the court, she worked in a sophisticated way to set up the murder plot. For example, she approached two men with the story that she and her children had allegedly been treated badly by her husband. She promised the two men a large sum of money if they killed her husband. According to the court, she made the choice to have the plan carried out in their home, in the presence of their three children.

One of the men, the suspect Johan M. (60) from Brunssum, who died this year, called in his companion David G. from Geleen for the attack. According to the court, the men tied up and killed the victim in his home together. They later admitted that. The woman, according to the court, staged the murder, prepared it and opened the front door so that the two men could enter to kill her husband. M. received 17.5 years in prison, G. 21.5 years, after demands of 18 and 24 years respectively. G.’s sentence was higher because he had previously been convicted of attempted murder.

Acquittal for shopkeeper

The 51-year-old shopkeeper Johan R. from Landgraaf supplied unregistered telephones to the wife and the two other men, so that they could call each other. According to the judge, R. knew that the others were planning a murder and was sentenced to forty months in prison for complicity, after a demand of six years in prison.

According to the court, however, there are no indications that R. was directly involved in the plan to have the victim killed. The conversations about this have been conducted outside of him. R. is therefore acquitted and immediately released. The wife of the woman has always denied and appealed, but according to the court there is indeed sufficient evidence against her.

The woman is therefore sentenced again to a prison sentence of nineteen years and six months. She must also pay more than 58,000 euros in compensation to her children.

