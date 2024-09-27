Friday, September 27, 2024, 1:19 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The murder of an 11-year-old boy in a public school has left the small Indian community of Sahpau in shock. The victim was a second-grade Primary student, whose body was found in the residence of the school where he lived. The minor was strangled to death by his murderers as part of a black magic ritual to bring prosperity, success and fame to the school campus.

The local police arrested five people this Friday, including the school director, Dinesh Baghel, the latter’s father and three teachers. The victim was murdered last Sunday, but his body was not located until a day later, when it was found by his classmates and other members of the school. Among them was Baghel, who instead of reporting the death and informing the authorities, tried to cover up the murder. He put the body in his car and drove for hours to Agra, where he tried to hide it.

The child’s parents received a call from the center telling them that the child “was not feeling well.” When they couldn’t locate him when they went to the school campus, they realized that something didn’t add up. His father, Krishan Kushwawa, decided to inform the authorities, who launched a search for the school director. After a few hours, the Police found the boy’s body in the trunk of his vehicle, with visible marks on his neck.

Five suspects



According to authorities, the five suspects had previously attempted to murder another child, although without success. The investigation has clarified that the father of the school director blindly believed in black magic and, together with the leader and three other teachers, decided to sacrifice the victim because they believed that this would bring success and prosperity to the school.

Although the number of cases of such black magic ceremonies has decreased in recent years, there are still regions in India and other parts of the world where they take place. In 2022, 93 fatalities were recorded in the Asian country, eight of them related to human sacrifice and 85 to witchcraft.