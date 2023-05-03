Calabria, woman killed by a bullet discharge on the doorstep: follow the trail of ‘Ndrangheta

Brutal homicide a Cassano allo Ionio, in the province of Cosenza (Calabria). A woman was killed by gunfire on the evening of Tuesday 2 May around 10pm. Antonella Lopardoaged 49, would have been killed with a long weapon and it is not excluded that a kalashnikov rifle.

According to an initial reconstruction, the victim was at home with her husband, Salvatore Maritato (already known to law enforcement), when someone rang the bell. So she went to open it, but as soon as the door swung open it was hit by a volley of bulletsmortally wounding the woman in the chest and face. Instead, the husband saved himself by seeking shelter behind the furniture in the living room.

At the moment the investigators are not ruling out any leads, including that of the ‘Ndrangheta crime. The hypothesis that the real target was Maritato is also being examined. It is not clear whether the killer was alone, or in the company of a second person who then facilitated the escape. There Prosecutor of the Republic of Castrovillari immediately started the investigation, in close contact with the Dda of Catanzaro. Images from all surveillance cameras in the area are now being sifted through.

