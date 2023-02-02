Brutal massive fall in the lot, cyclist is left hanging from the bridge, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Falls in cycling.
It happened during the second stage of the Etoile de Bessèges.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The second stage of the 53rd edition of the cycling event Etoile de Besseges, Come in Bagard and Aubais (south of France)was neutralized twenty kilometers from the finish line, this Thursday due to a massive fall at the front of the first peloton and the general classification of the test did not change.
the belgian Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny)winner on Wednesday in Bellegarde, thus retains first place in the general classification.
Only the mountain classification was modified by the pass, before the neutralization, due to the three difficulties of the day.
The neutralization of the stage came when a group of riders, including De Lie but also other candidates for the final victory, had fifteen seconds ahead of the first peloton.
On Friday the third stage will be held, with a medium-mountain route around Bessèges (169.7 km).
Strong fall
The stage was launched. There were 22 kilometers to go before the finish line and there was a brutal fall in which 70 percent of the group was entangled.
The one who took the worst part was the French runner valentin ferronwho went into the abyss and the other riders helped him get out of that place.
The organization of the competition, before the fact, decided to neutralize the faction.
