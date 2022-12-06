JMM Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 12:32



Former Real Madrid and Barcelona soccer player Samuel Eto’o brutally kicked a fan yesterday as he was leaving the stadium where Brazil thrashed South Korea (4-1). In the images captured by the South American newspaper ‘La Opinión’, it can be seen how the current president of the Cameroon Football Federation and FIFA ambassador to the World Cup agrees to be photographed with several fans and at one point seems to feel annoyed by the comments of a person. Apparently, according to some media, it is the Algerian youtuber Saduni SM, who asked him for his opinion on the controversial performance of the referee who led the play-off match for Qatar between Algeria and Cameroon and who supposedly favored the latter. Visibly angry, Eto’o heads towards Saduní. At first, his companions manage to hold him back, but not reassure him. One of them snatches the camera with which the youtuber recorded the scene and in the struggle it falls to the ground. At that moment, the ex-soccer player brutally kicks the young man in the chest, who has already announced that he will denounce his attacker.

“I didn’t understand what they were saying. I heard Eto’o exchanging words with the fan in an angry tone. He started chasing him out of control. They took the camera from the fan and that’s where Eto’o makes the mistake. Instead of leaving, he kicked him,” a journalist accredited in the World Cup witnessed the events, told ‘El Larguero’.