Brutal injury in Copa Libertadores: official medical report of the player

Luciano Sánchez, injured in Copa Libertadores.
Information on the seriousness of the injury of the Argentine soccer player.
The aggressive game was the protagonist of the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, where Argentinos Juniors and the Brazilian Fluminense drew 1-1 in a match marked by a large number of fouls and by the brutal injury that Marcelo inflicted on him. to Luciano Sanchez.
The game came to a standstill when the left side of the tricolor, Marcelo Vieria tries to escape the defense, but ends up stepping on the leg of the Argentine defender, Luciano Sánchez, who had to leave on a stretcher.
Despite the fact that the video assistant referee’s review showed that there was no intention to hurt on the part of the Flu player, the judge understood that he had to expel him to try to control the match.
Medic report
The club indicates that Luciano suffered a complete dislocation of his left knee, as determined after medical studies.
According to Argentine media, Luciano Sánchez will have a long recovery that will take between 8 and 12 months to return to the courts.
SPORTS
