A homeless man, in front of a cafeteria in the center of São Paulo, in February of last year. NELSON ALMEIDA (AFP)

The 1% that earns the most money among Brazilians earned 17,447 reais per month last year while the poorest half of their 210 million compatriots earned 540 reais per head; that is, more than $3,500 per month versus $109. Or put another way, the super-privileged earned 32.5 more than half the country. This brutal gap reflects the enormous inequality prevailing in Brazil but at the same time, and that is the news of the day, it is the lowest difference in the last eleven years, as reported this Thursday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Thanks to the huge injection of public money for the poor, fueled by electoralism on the eve of the presidential elections last October, the income of the half that receives the least increased by 18% while the income of the richest 1% fell by three tenths in 2022.

Thanks to this, the Gini index, which measures inequality, decreased to 0.518 after remaining at 0.544 a year earlier on a scale in which zero is maximum equality and one is absolute inequality. Brazil, in any case, is one of the countries where the gap between the privileged and the dispossessed is the greatest, as reflected in one of the most famous photos to illustrate this phenomenon, taken in São Paulo in 2004. Photographer Tuca Vieira captured from the air a point where the favela of Paraisópolis and some towers with pools on their balconies meet.

In numbers, Brazil ranks 17th in the World Inequality Database ranking, headed by South Africa. Above the most populous and richest country in Latin America, there are a few African countries, three petromonarchies, Yemen and Mexico. Just behind comes Chile.

The fact that Brazil registers the lowest inequality since the current calculation criteria was established is due to several factors, as explained to the local press by an IBGE analyst Alessandra Brito: “The sudden drop in this ratio to the lowest level in the historical series reflects a little of everything we observe. Many people have returned to the labor market [tras la pandemia de la covid-19]the very poor are receiving aid that is comparable in amount to emergency aid [para paliar los estragos del coronavirus] and the richest 1% had a small reduction in income.

A key factor in this drop in inequality is the pay received by the poorest Brazilians (those who live on less than 40 dollars), which increased spectacularly on the eve of the electoral campaign. The previous president Jair Bolsonaro increased the salary to 600 reais (121) with the approval and a maneuver of Congress in an attempt to neutralize the preference that the poor have historically shown for the left and to be reelected. His opponent, the leftist Lula, immediately promised that if he won the election the figure of 600 would stand. And so it has been, the president has just reformulated and renamed that aid as Bolsa Família and has added another for each minor child.

In this way, 20 million families of the disinherited receive public money in their bank that triples the average payment of Bolsa Família before the pandemic.

In the last decade, the difference between the income of the mega-rich 1% and that of the poorest 50% has narrowed remarkably. Last year, some earned 32 times more than others when a decade ago it was 38 times more.

