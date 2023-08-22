Home page World

Because they didn’t want to pay 50 euros, two young people ran over a landlady in Austria. Now they are awaiting extradition from Croatia.

Linz – Because of an open bill in an Asian restaurant, two young people ran over a landlady in Linz, Upper Austria, on August 9 and then fled. The two were caught in Croatia. Now the police are waiting for their extradition to Austria. In Germany, the Federal Minister of Justice wants to relax the penalty for hit-and-run accidents.

Brutal incident in Austria: young people are said to have run over a sushi landlady

According to the police, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy secretly tried to leave the sushi restaurant in downtown Linz without paying their bill. However, the 41-year-old restaurant manager became aware of the cheerleaders and ran after them together with an employee. The incident quickly came to a head: when the young people tried to flee in their white SUV, the landlady stood in front of the car. The 16-year-old alleged driver accelerated and rolled over the woman with both tires on the right side of the vehicle. The youths then drove away. The incident was filmed by a surveillance camera.

The landlady had to be taken to the hospital with serious internal injuries. She suffered a fractured pelvis, and her stomach and lungs were also injured, her son told the broadcaster ORF. Her condition is now stable and her life is no longer in danger.

Young people in Austria run over the landlady and flee: arrest in Croatia

The two youths had been put out on suspicion of attempted murder across Europe. After a three-day flight, the suspects were caught in Croatia: On August 12, the public prosecutor’s office in Graz confirmed the arrest of the 16-year-old driver and her companion at a Croatian gas station. The investigators were able to use the vehicle’s license plate to locate the girl’s mother in Graz as the owner of the car. In Austria, as in Germany, young people can only obtain a driver’s license at the age of 17 at the earliest.

According to information from Kronenzeitung the open bill, because of which the two had originally fled, was around 50 euros. They have been in custody since the arrest. “Our extradition request was granted surprisingly quickly by the Croatian authorities,” Hansjörg Bacher, spokesman for the Graz public prosecutor’s office, told the newspaper. “Now we still need the Slovenes’ transit permit. However, we assume that this will also happen quickly and expect that the two suspected young people will be with us in Graz by the end of the month at the latest. Then we will see further.” (nz)