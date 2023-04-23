Las Vegas, Nevada.- Tonight one of the fights of the year in professional boxing culminated before going to the decision of the judges of the T Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Snowfall. The contest scheduled for today, where an undefeated game was at stake, ended by way of knock out.

He american fighter, Gervonta Davisand he Mexican American boxer, Ryan Garciatwo of the great promises of the professional boxing They challenged each other to a contest that set off fireworks coupled with a deafening noise from having a rousing crowd.

The fanatics left early to take their place and look forward to the battle that began to talk about after the weigh-in ceremony after there was a fever and a tense atmosphere that required the members of each one to separate them and leave everything in the ‘ring’.

The even level between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia caused the bets to be split, as neither started as a favourite. The pendulum swung in favor of one of them regarding the blows that sparked on the shed.

Gervonta Davis won the battle against Ryan Garcia

EFE

when the bell rings Ryan Garcia He came out wanting to hurt his adversary. He combined with a double jab and a right to try to mark his territory, but the defense and the movements of Gervonta Davis prevented him from suffering any harm.

The second assault came and when the Mexican American He believed that he had the fight in his favor, a spectacular shot appeared that made him lose the vertical. Ryan Garcia He got up desperately and although certain blows were to the face of the Baltimore boxer, none of them had the power to send him to the mat.

Ryan Garcia fell to the canvas twice

EFE

arriving the seventh round the fight was defined in the first moments. He boxer of Mexican descent with his agility he tried to connect his best blows, but Gervonta Davis He put a hook to the liver that took time to take effect to kneel him and make him lose at the count of ten.

We recommend you read

Gervonta Davis broke out after the win. He extends his dominance to 25 victories (24 by ‘KO’) and not only that ended the winning step of Ryan Garciawho entered the ring with 23 wins (19 by ‘KO’ and four by decision) and will not forget that his first defeat in professional boxing happened against the world champion and one of the great stars of the modern era.