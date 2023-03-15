Brutal fight between the fans of Naples and Eintracht, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
It happened before the return game of the Champions League.
An operation of 800 Italian police officers will monitor the ‘ultra’ fans of the Frankfurt Eintracht that they arrive at Naples (Southern Italy) on the occasion of the Champions League round of 16 match, to avoid possible clashes between the two fans after the riots in the first leg.
The violent incidents that took place in the first leg, which ended 0-2 in favor of the Partenopean team, has caused the Prefecture of Naples to prohibit the sale of tickets to residents of Frankfurt.
they grabbed
A decision that a German club that has already issued a press release against the decision has not liked at all and that has not prevented numerous fans, for now some 600 according to local media, from reaching the promenade of the southern city Italian, in which the majority has gathered at the gates of the hotel where his team is concentrated.
Eintracht returned to Naples this Tuesday night the 2,400 tickets that would have corresponded to it for sale in the visiting sector of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadiumwhich will remain closed.
Despite the bans, more ‘ultra’ fans are expected to arrive with tickets they have obtained through third parties, some thanks to the alliance between the German team and the Atalanta, and infiltrate the stadium as home fans.
EFE
