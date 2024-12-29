This Saturday Miguel Ríos suffered a brutal fall on stage at the start of the Ojete Calor concert at the WiZink Center. The veteran singer, who opened the show, he tripped over the trapdoor that opened in the floor and through which the protagonists of the night, Carlos and Aníbal, must have gone out.

After a few moments of bewilderment, the artist got up from the ground and was able to continue performing the song Welcomethe same one he was singing at the time of his trip, without any problems.

Images of his fall quickly went viral on social media, where many fans worried about the singer’s condition. “The poor thing almost killed us” either “Professionalism” were some of the things that could be read in X, in addition to sending many encouragements and nice words to the beloved artist.

A fall reminiscent of that of a few days ago Laura Pausiniwho experienced a tremendous scare when he had an accident that, fortunately, did not become serious. The Italian artist was performing at one of her last concerts of her tour World Winter Tour 2024last November 28, in Milan, when suffered a terrible fall on stage.

The singer was in the middle of performing one of her songs, Zero, when she got tangled in her dress and fell down the stage stairs. Despite the terrible blow and the spectacular nature of the fall, the Italian continued singing and stood up, informing those attending the show that she had not suffered any major injuries.