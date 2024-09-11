Brutal destruction | Metsähallitus: Some of the moved raw materials have gotten back on their feet, the renovation work is ending

Brutal destruction|According to Metsähallitus, it has proven impossible to remove the fine material that has flowed to the bottom of the river.

Metsähallitus According to the report, the immediate actions to save the dead in Kainuu on Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki have been completed.

“You can say that [Hukkajoki] we patted the other day on Monday, we took the stuff out of there. The situation there is that what can be done has been done”, project manager of Metsähallitus Pirkko-Liisa Luhta said at Metsähallitus’ press conference on Wednesday.

Metsähallitus still estimates that thousands of raccoons have died.

Extremely endangered river pearl mussels died at the forestry company Stora Enso’s harvesting site in Hukkajoki, when the river was repeatedly driven over by forestry machinery. The incident came to light at the end of August.

The police are investigating the matter as a serious nature conservation crime. Metsähallitus says that it will also be heard in the investigation.

In addition, there is an ely center in Kainuu in another Stora Enso raw site by an activity contrary to the Nature Conservation Act has occurred. Metsähallitus says that it has not played a role in the case.

Metsähallitus Luhta said that some of the transplanted animals have gotten back on their feet, but their final fate will not be known until after winter. According to the Metsähallitus, it is difficult to assess the condition of the moved roaches, because they are mixed with the roaches living upstream and the river is 15 meters wide.

Raakuku has been moved to the area above the damaged area, about 400 meters away.

“The death or immortality of the crustaceans can only be seen after next winter, when we will monitor how many crusts appear in the area below,” says Luhta.

Metsähallitus has not succeeded in removing the fine material that has flowed to the bottom of the river and covers the bottom.

Metsähallitus will continue to monitor the river’s situation in the future.

“Of course, we go there now during the fall, whenever we can. The cooperation between different authorities and different parties, now that the immediate actions have been taken, will be continued”, says Luhta.

In a river, for example, the oxygen content of its bottom is measured.