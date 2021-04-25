ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

Two cars, one collision: in the end, one of the vehicles overturns. Fortunately, nobody is hurt. Still, in the end there is an incredible scene.

Langerwehe (NRW) – On the A4 motorway at the Langerwehe junction in North Rhine-Westphalia, there is a crash between a Seat Alhambra and a Daewoo Kyla. As a result, the Seat brushes against the guardrail, while the Daewoo is hit even worse: It overturns and ultimately lies on the hard shoulder on the left side of the vehicle. Fortunately, both drivers suffered only minor injuries, the co-drivers even remained uninjured. So luck in bad luck? Not quite – because unfortunately the incident doesn’t end there.

The 32-year-old co-driver of the Daewoo handlebar climbs out of the vehicle with an e-scooter that is not approved as it turns out later. With this he should then have driven the 50 meters over the hard shoulder to the seat of the accident. Then comes the hammer: Next, he verbally insults the 22-year-old and, according to the police, even threatened her. When recording the accident, the police finally discover that the 53-year-old from Cologne not only does not have a valid driver’s license, but is also under the influence of narcotics. as reported by 24auto.de. After a rapid drug test, it becomes clear that he and his 32-year-old co-driver, who is also the vehicle owner of the Daewoo, react positively to cannabis and cocaine. * 24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.