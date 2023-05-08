A passenger bus and a taxi collided on the Zitácuaro-Toluca highway, in Michoacánthis Sunday morning, leaving as balance three people dead in the rental car.

The accident occurred minutes before 09:00 in the vicinity of “El Monumento”.

After receiving several calls to the 911 emergency number, police and rescuers mobilized.

Upon arrival they found a taxi, a white Nissan Tsuru, from the line “Taxi of La Loma”. Upon reviewing it, they realized that the three occupants, men, were pressed and dead.

The bus is from the Irizar brand, gray and blue in color, from the Zina-Bus line, and the driver was presented to the competent authorities.

Elements of Zitacuaro Fire Department They came to remove the bodies from among the twisted iron parts of the car, which is why traffic was diverted.