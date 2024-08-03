Russian Boxing Federation: Dmitry Dvali, beaten in Feodosia, undergoes treatment

The situation with the brutal beating of 23-year-old Russian and European boxing champion Dmitry Dvali in Feodosia, Crimea, is under the control of the Russian Boxing Federation, the organization reported on Saturday, August 3.

The federation’s statement also stated that the injured athlete is receiving all possible assistance and support from the boxing community. The athlete is currently under medical supervision and is receiving the necessary medical care.

Dmitry Dvali stood up for a stranger

Dvali’s personal trainer Ivan Shchelok told RIA Newsthat the 23-year-old boxer came to the Black Sea coast to conduct a master class for young athletes. As a result, Dmitry lost his sight after he stood up for a stranger. The athlete was beaten by a crowd, the participants in the brawl jumped on him. At the same time, as Shchelok notes, the attackers were strong athletic men aged 25-26, given that the boxer’s weight is 54 kilograms.

The fight took place in Feodosia on July 28 at around 6:30 Moscow time.

The boxer and his friend were returning to the hotel from a run when they saw several people beating up a young man. Fearing that the unfortunate man would not survive, the men ran to help – first Dvali’s friend, and then Dvali himself. They tried to resolve the conflict with words, but their attempts were in vain. A mass brawl broke out, which had terrible consequences for the champion.

After providing first aid, doctors began to organize an emergency transfer to Moscow for the athlete.

I have a problem with my eye, it’s practically knocked out… My nose is broken, my orbital bone is destroyed. My friend’s arm is seriously broken. And the article will simply be reclassified as petty hooliganism Dmitry DvaliRussian and European boxing champion

The boxer added that if surgeons save his eye, it will be a miracle. He wants to continue boxing and compete for the national team, but he finds it hard to believe.

Criminal case opened over beating of Russian boxer

How told Dmitry himself told the Mash Telegram channel that the police released his offenders after questioning them and now want to reclassify the case — “to make the article more lenient.” “As far as I know, these guys were caught and then released on bail. And no one is in jail. They kind of want to reclassify the case, I heard. In general, this is some kind of hooliganism,” the injured boxer noted.

However, on August 3, information appeared that a criminal case had been opened after Dvali’s beating. As reported by the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (GSU SK) for Crimea, two suspects have already been detained – born in 1998 and 2003.

“The head of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (…) Vladimir Terentyev instructed (…) to submit a petition (…) to transfer the criminal case initiated by the investigative bodies under Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to the Investigative Committee for the purpose of a comprehensive investigation, an assessment of the actions of the two detained local residents and other participants in the conflict,” the regional Investigative Committee said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, at least eight people took part in the brawl. After the incident, two men sought medical help, the republic’s Health Ministry reported. One victim is in a moderate condition, the second was taken to Moscow for further treatment.