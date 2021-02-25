A promise of the NFL starred a brutal fight in a bar bathroom, which could have ended his career. Is about Spencer jones, Oklahoma Sooners player, who argued and received a fierce beating at the hands of a young man who turned out to be an expert in martial arts. For the blows received, the winner of the Pete Mordell award for Holder of the Year he almost lost his left eye, although they managed to rebuild his orbital bone after four hours of surgery.

The fight took place on February 16 at the pub The Daily, local located in the city of the University of Oklahoma. The images were released in the last hours and show how the NFL athlete argues with a young man, named Walker brown, along with two other men who were also involved (a friend of Jones and the brother of his opponent). Then, of course, the altercation broke out.

The videos that captured the moment of the fight were recorded with cell phones of people who were in the bathroom and viralized as the days went by. No one tried to separate even watching as Brown took a shot of Jones and threw him to the ground and then brutally beat him, despite the Sooners’ wide receiver’s defensive attempts.

“Jones tried to calm the situation, but unfortunately he failed despite his best efforts and became a victim of the assault they saw”They declared from the player’s environment that they work with a lawyer in charge of the American athlete’s situation to initiate a lawsuit.

But on the other side there was an answer: “There was something that happened before the start of the video, as my nose doesn’t bleed for no reason. Thanks again for all the support.”Walker Brown himself replied in a letter posted on the mmafighting site. The message has to do with the donations that the amateur martial arts fighter received to pay for the damages to be paid: They have collected $ 28,960 and estimate to reach 50,000, within the GoFundMe campaign (through which he and his brother Braden pool the money).

