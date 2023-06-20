Home page World

A German tourist is said to have suddenly knocked down a hotel manager on Mallorca. Then he probably wanted to make himself out of the dust.

Palma de Mallorca – The police on the holiday island of Mallorca just managed to arrest a German tourist before he returned home. The 20-year-old is said to have hit a hotel manager in the face suddenly and without warning. Then he apparently wanted to get out of the dust.

The incident about which Mallorca Magazine and the sister newspaper Ultimate Hora reported, is said to have occurred on Wednesday (June 14) on Calle Missió de San Diego, a street parallel to Ham Street. There, on Playa de Palma, tourists let it rip as usual. Accordingly, a hotel manager observed a man tampering with the door of her car.

German tourist beats woman on Mallorca – and wants to fly back to Germany early

Accompanied by other hotel employees, she went to the vehicle and confronted the young man. He is said to have hit the woman suddenly and without warning in the face. The victim fell to the ground unconscious with a bleeding eyebrow. According to the Majorca newspaper the perpetrator fled. Fights are not uncommon on Mallorca. Last year, a British tourist was even said to have been beaten to death.

A German tourist is said to have knocked down a hotel manager near Schinkenstrasse in Mallorca. © picture alliance/dpa | Clara Margais

As it turned out later in the hospital, the woman’s nose was also broken. In the clinic, she described the incident to the police officers. They then began their investigation. Images from surveillance cameras proved unusable, but the police managed to locate the German tourist’s hotel.

German tourist beats woman on Mallorca – police get him off the plane just in time

When they went to the accommodation the next day, they found out that the man had left early. At the airport, officials were finally able to arrest him. They were able to get him just in time from the plane, which was already ready for takeoff, towards Frankfurt, according to the police statement. The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of assault.

He was brought before a judge on Friday. He decided that the German tourist could leave the detention center on payment of a bail of 5,000 euros. After the payment was received on time, the 20-year-old was able to fly home, which was originally planned for Saturday. In Spain, he is still threatened with criminal proceedings. There was a strange incident at Palma airport recently. When passengers came to board a flight to Munich, there was no trace of the staff. (mt)