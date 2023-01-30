Miguel Angel Lopezliterally, flew in the Vreturn to San Juan, Argentina, and this Sunday he was crowned champion of the race, after the last stage held with start and finish in San Juan, after 112 kilometers, which was won by Sam Welsford.

López got his second win so far in 2023 and defending the colors of the Team Medellin, who shook his hand, after Astana terminated his contract.

The Colombian had already won the Villeta’s Classic with his new squad and gives him, this Sunday, the second victory, the 24th in his sports career.

And it was at the arrival of the final stage that a dangerous incident occurred between an amateur and the packer, Fabio Jakobsen.

Strong hit

the corridor of Soudal-Quick Step He was fighting for victory. He entered on his right side in search of overcoming his rival, but he ran into an obstacle.

Jakobsen tried to win, but the fan took out his cell phone to record the arrival, with such bad luck that it hit the runner in the face.

There was no fall, the issue did not escalate, but the cyclist could not go for the victory and is another of those called to show respect in some arrivals.

