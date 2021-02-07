A bus driver on line 148, from the “El Nuevo Halcón” company, was brutally attacked at the end of the route, in Berazategui. They beat him and cut off his finger. They are investigating if they confused him with another person who reproached him for an alleged infidelity.

The 33-year-old man covered a colleague and made the usual circuit of branch B of line 148, which connects Plaza Constitución, in the City of Buenos Aires, with Florencio Varela, San Francisco Solano and Berazategui.

At the end, he reached the intersection of 7th street and Rocha avenue, with only one passenger on boarder 4 of the line. “Here I end“, I inform you.

It was at that time, as confirmed by police sources, that the man threatened him with a knife and a firearm, to force him to change the route.

At the corner of Avenida de los Autonomistas and 116, about 700 meters away, he hit him with the butt of the gun to the head. Then he mutilated the index finger and thumb of his right hand. Eventually, she led him to the junction of 8 and 118, where he escaped.

Bus line 148.

So far they have not been able to identify the attacker, who fled without stealing anything. Therefore, they suspect that he mistook the driver of the vehicle for another employee of the company whom he was replacing on the tour.

The driver, named Gonzalo, was rushed to the Evita Pueblo Hospital in Ranelagh, where they were able to operate on him and re-implant his thumb.

The victim has already been discharged and is recovering at home. As he could testify, the attacker accused him of an infidelity, which he denied. That is why they suspect another of their colleagues, whose shift had been changed.

The investigation was in the hands of the Berazategui Prosecutor’s Office No. 3, in charge of Gabriela Mateos, who has already requested the survey of the security cameras in the area and the testimony of witnesses.

In October, Pablo Flores (37), driver of line 218, from Virrey del Pino, was killed “by mistake” at a stop in the San Javier neighborhood and Bacigaluppi street.

Inmate 75 of the Almafuerte company was driving, with several passengers inside, who witnessed how two people got out of a car stopped in front of the bus and shot him. In the place they found three casings of a 11.25 gun.

One person was arrested for the crime, but there are two fugitives who were never identified. For the investigators, it was a reckoning but they mistook the victim for another person.

EMJ