Brutal assault on a referee in the middle of a pitched battle, video

In all sports, scandals are the order of the day and not even the Qatar World Cup 2022 It is an incentive for them to stop.

The lack of tolerance, the hot blood and the lack of tranquility and thinking with a cool head make the human being, in this case, the athletes, make wrong decisions.

In the Myanmar Football League in the hall the match was played between Myanmar Imperial University and Victoria University College, but at the end of the game something otherworldly happened.

University College won the game 5-4, but the rival did not accept the loss and the fans got out of the stands and invaded the field.

a rush of people

From one moment to the next, the fans attacked the referees, who had no choice but to run to avoid being hit.

However, that did not happen and they suffered serious injuries. This video, in which you see impressive images, says it all.

