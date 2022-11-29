Brutal assault on a referee in the middle of a pitched battle, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
It happened in the Myanmar League.
November 29, 2022, 06:45 A.M.
In all sports, scandals are the order of the day and not even the Qatar World Cup 2022 It is an incentive for them to stop.
The lack of tolerance, the hot blood and the lack of tranquility and thinking with a cool head make the human being, in this case, the athletes, make wrong decisions.
In the Myanmar Football League in the hall the match was played between Myanmar Imperial University and Victoria University College, but at the end of the game something otherworldly happened.
University College won the game 5-4, but the rival did not accept the loss and the fans got out of the stands and invaded the field.
a rush of people
From one moment to the next, the fans attacked the referees, who had no choice but to run to avoid being hit.
However, that did not happen and they suffered serious injuries. This video, in which you see impressive images, says it all.
At the end of the final match of the Myanmar League between Myanmar Imperial University and Victoria University College (they won the title after winning 5-4) there was a pitched battle that ended with the losing team attacking the referee trio. 🎥 @theaseanball pic.twitter.com/Q9b98rtiuk
— Gustavo Muñana (@gustavomunana) November 28, 2022
November 29, 2022, 06:45 A.M.
