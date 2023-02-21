World football is experiencing a new scandal, thanks to the intolerance of two players, who caught each other in the middle of the game, leaving delicate consequences.

in the game between Independiente Camp Redó and CD Calviá there was a monumental aggression from the visiting goalkeeper to the local striker, after a goal scored at the end of the game and that made the commitment 4-3

Marc S.B. He is a field player, but due to the injury of his goalkeeper he had to occupy that position. At the time the game was 3-1, but it was soon tied 3-3. Marco began to celebrate more than necessary, he went to the stands to celebrate with the fans of CD Calvià.

tough fight

Almost at the end of the match, the Independiente striker Jose Manuel Alcaraz he scored the fourth goal and blamed the goalkeeper, who had an ugly reaction.

Marc launched himself at the striker and punched him tremendously in the back. that made Jordi Vila react, giving him a kick to the head that left him unconscious.

CD Calvià sent this message for the embarrassing event:

“It was a sad day for the history of CDCalvià due to the events that occurred in the field of SCDIndependiente Camp Redó, in the match that faced both clubs in the Regional Preferred amateur category,” he wrote.

And the club added: “Any act that implies violence in any of its modalities is and must always be denounced for its total eradication. That is why we energetically and forcefully condemn the violent episode experienced in the field of the Palmesan club, to which we present our apologies for the part that concerns us in what happened.

Measures

“Club Deportivo Calvià has always rejected any type of violence in football and will continue to do everything possible to continue promoting the values ​​and nobility of sport on and off the pitch,” said the team.

Not content with this, the team decided to take further precautionary measures.

“As a first provisional measure, it has been decided to immediately and temporarily remove the player involved in the events, until we can clearly clarify what happened. This investigation is carried out in order to be able to adopt a better and fair decision towards him. Likewise, we want to thank the rest of the players for his mediation during what happened, helping the situation to be resolved without further incidents, ”he wrote.

