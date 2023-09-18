Home page World

According to a report, there was a serious outbreak of violence in Sirmione on Lake Garda. A son is said to have beaten his mother to death.

Sirmione – A serious violent crime is reported from Italy. And that from Lake Garda, which is popular with German holidaymakers. The crime is said to have taken place here in Sirmione, Lombardy, in the south of Lake Italy, which is the destination of many tourists from Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg year after year.

Violent crime on Lake Garda: woman beaten to death in Sirmione – son suspected of murder

The northern Italian news portal reported this South Tyrol News on Saturday (September 16). Accordingly, a 45-year-old man is suspected of having beaten his 72-year-old mother to death with punches and kicks in the Lugana wine-growing region in the south of Sirmione. The son is considered the only suspect, the report says.

What is described in the report is extremely violent. The alerted Carabinieri police officers found the woman in an apartment in a “puddle of blood”. She was still alive. According to the report, Nerina F., the name of the woman killed, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. However, she succumbed to her serious injuries there a short time later. The carabinieri from neighboring Desenzano del Garda and Sirmione are investigating.

Sirmione on Lake Garda: Bloody crime in the Lugana wine-growing region – background unclear

The background to the bloody crime is currently unclear, they write South Tyrol News further. The son does not have a criminal record; he worked in a company in nearby Peschiera del Garda, where a ten-year-old had a fatal accident on the San Giovanni Bridge a few days earlier. Between the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, the Lugana wine-growing region includes the entire municipality of Sirmione with the district of the same name as well as parts of the municipalities of Desenzano del Garda, Lonato del Garda, Pozzolengo and Peschiera del Garda. The white wine Lugana is particularly popular in Germany and is very widespread.

Dengue fever had recently spread on Lake Garda, which is why the German Foreign Office updated its Italy travel advice for vacationers. The falling water level in Lake Garda is always a topic of conversation. Documented precisely by pictures of the stony beaches in Sirmione, such as the well-known Jamaica Beach at the extreme northern tip of the Italian peninsula. (pm)