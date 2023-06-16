At least 15 people died and 10 were injured on Thursday in

Canada in a accident highway in central Manitobasaid police at a news conference.

“Fifteen people have been confirmed dead,” said Rob Hill, of the police in the province where the accident occurred, while “ten people were taken to hospital with various injuries.”. There were a total of 25 people in the minibus, “mainly older people,” he added.

Earlier, Canadian police said on Twitter that their officers responded to a “mass collision” close to the population Carberrywest of Winnipeg, where first aid personnel and other mounted police units also attended.

According to local media reports, the accident involved a semi-trailer truck and a minivan specialized in transporting disabled people.

“Shocked to hear the news of the tragic accident near Carberry. My sincere condolences to all involved,” Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson tweeted.

The official said that the flags of the legislative building of that province were placed at half mast “as a sign of respect for those who lost tragically.”

Authorities reported the closure of the highway in both directions and asked drivers to move away from the area. According to Nirmesh Vadera, a witness working near the crash site, several emergency vehicles and two helicopters were at the scene of the accident, which occurred around noon.

“It was really, really surreal to see the magnitude (of the accident), because I had never seen this kind of fire in any vehicle,” Vadera told AFP, adding that he saw a lot of smoke around. He further said that a semi-trailer truck was left along the road while other small vehicles were on fire.

In 2018, 15 people were injured in an accident in the neighboring province of Saskatchewan, when a truck collided with a bus.

Manitoba RCMP provided an update on a collision between a bus and a semi-truck at the intersection between Highway 1 and Highway 5. “15 people have been confirmed deceased as the result of this collision. 10 people were transported to hospital with various injuries.” pic.twitter.com/pq00H7YvMG — Jordan Gowling (@GowlingJordan) June 15, 2023

