The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced yesterday that she will propose a FLEXIBILIZATION OF THE RULES that automobile manufacturers in CO2 emissions have to be met from this year, but “Without abandoning the objectives” … of reduction. He said it in a public appearance after the second meeting of the process of strategic dialogue with the industry, which will lead to an action plan that is planned to be present tomorrow.

The first measure that the president launched is that the controls on the emissions of the vehicles sold by each brand They are made every three years, not every year As planned until now, which will give the industry more time to adapt.

The system devised by the Commission provides for manufacturers Pay brands that have bond surpluses of zero emissions. The mechanism entered into force this year, but if Von der Leyen’s proposal is approved by Parliament and the Council, manufacturers will have two more years to adapt, which will allow manufacturers to sell more conventional cars in 2025 in exchange for putting more clean models in 2026-27.

The president also opened the door to look for legal roads to allow direct aid to battery manufacturers and even impose obstacles to the importation of components, against what has been the EU commercial policy.

INDUSTRY AIDS

He also proposed that manufacturers ally ally to accelerate the development of self -employed cars. The president stated that in this field «the scale is important and therefore companies can share their resources and develop software, semiconductors and autonomous driving technology. For our part, We will help launch large -scale pilot projects ».

The president did not refer to the possibility of delaying the decision of prohibit the sale of combustion motor vehicles beyond 2035, although he acknowledged that “there is a clear demand for greater flexibility in the CO2 objectives.” The key principle here, he said, is balance. On the one hand, predictability and equity are needed for those who have already done their task well. On the other, we have to listen to the voices of the interested parties that ask for more pragmatism and technological neutrality, he explained.

The rest of the proposals will be presented this Wednesday and it is expected that before summer the commission will summon the presidents of the main European car brands.