The first executive and owner of X, Elon Musk.

The European Commission has lost patience with X, the old Twitter, and has opened an investigation against this social network after detecting signs that it is not doing enough to combat disinformation. After a preliminary analysis, which, for example, investigated “the dissemination of illegal content in the context of the terrorist attacks against Israel”, Brussels has found indications that the company that Elon Musk acquired last year did not It would be complying with the obligations that European regulations contemplate against these practices. Consequently, The Community Executive has reported that it has put its technicians to investigate to corroborate these indications.. The file can end with a maximum penalty equivalent to 6% of the company's annual turnover and even as a last resort measure the temporary suspension of the service provided may be required.

Last September, X sent Brussels an analysis of the risks that its activity entails to comply with the digital services regulation in September. Weeks later, on October 12, more information was requested from the Commission as it was considered one of the large digital platforms that have additional obligations than the rest due to the greater impact of its activity. Once all the documentation has been analyzed, it is evident that the explanations of this social network have not convinced the Community Executive, which has taken another step by opening a formal investigation.

The old Twitter is not known for its collaboration with European authorities in their fight against disinformation. In fact, it does not participate in the semiannual report on compliance with the code of good practices, something that is voluntary. Other large digital giants such as Google, Meta (Facebook's parent company), TikTok or Microsoft do participate, but X does not. This decision has already earned it criticism from the European Commission, which warned it that abandoning the code would not free it from comply with the law, which, however, is mandatory.

The Commission's investigations, according to the statement announcing the opening of the file, will focus on several aspects of X. One is the “misleading design of the user interface, especially on the verification marks linked to certain subscription products [es decir, de pago]the so-called blue check”.

Of course, the investigation will also focus on what the American company does to stop the spread of illegal content, “especially in relation to the risk assessment and mitigation measures adopted.” […] as well as the mechanism for notification and action of illicit content ordered by the regulations.” Community technicians may also be particularly vigilant in the measures that the platform deploys to combat information manipulation and thus mitigate “the risks to civic discourse and electoral processes.” Vigilance against fake or manipulated news during electoral processes has become an obsession in Brussels for months. The warnings of those responsible for these practices, highly developed by Russia, have become a common refrain every time they address the issue, especially after the invasion of Ukraine and with the growth of the extreme right.

The European Commission itself warns that there is no minimum or maximum period to carry out the investigations, that its job now will be to collect evidence, request information from X and carry out inspections. And it also clarifies that the investigation can end without sanction if the preliminary conclusions are not verified.

“The greater the risk that large platforms pose to our society, the more specific the requirements of the Digital Services Law are. We take any violation of our rules very seriously. And the evidence we currently have is sufficient to formally initiate proceedings against X,” said Executive Vice President and Head of Competition, Margrethe Vestager.

The other political leader in the College of Commissioners of this investigation, Thierry Breton, has influenced this idea by declaring that “the opening this Monday of a formal procedure against X makes it clear that the time when the large online platforms behaved like if they were too big to worry has come to an end. We have clear rules, obligations ex antestrong oversight, rapid enforcement and deterrent sanctions, and we will make full use of them to protect our citizens and democracies.”

