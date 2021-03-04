Same job, same salary. Brussels gets serious about gender inequality in companies and yesterday launched a battery of measures with which it wants to make it easier for workers to take to court companies that pay unequally to men and women. The European Commission proposes that large companies make public the existing wage gap within companies so that workers who feel discriminated against can go to court and be “fully compensated”.

The covid-19 pandemic threatens to widen gender gaps in the labor market again. Brussels has confirmed that the pandemic has once again placed an overload on women due to the importance of healthcare services – in which their presence predominates -, the closure of schools and care for family members. For this reason, the European Commission does not want the economic crisis derived from the pandemic to be another excuse to postpone a new directive that increases transparency within companies.

The objective of the Community Executive is to end the persistent gap of 14.1%, according to Eurostat. And to put an end to these “gray areas” in company pay, the Commission will force companies with more than 250 workers to publish reports on salary gaps in their organization, always complying with European data protection laws. In the event that these audits show that there is a “high risk of unjustified remuneration inequalities”, the company representatives and the workers must agree on corrective measures.

With the information in hand, the directive allows equality bodies and worker representatives to go to court on behalf of employees who experience pay discrimination to file a class action lawsuit. “There will be compensation for those who have been victims of discrimination and corrective measures that address the discriminatory structural bias in organizations,” says the European Commission. “The same work deserves the same pay. And for this, transparency is required ”, justified in a statement the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Objective criteria

The directive establishes, in accordance with the judgments of the Court of Justice of the EU, the concept of “work of equal value”. That is to say, jobs – held by men or women – can be compared at the remuneration level taking into account several objective criteria: training and professional experience requirements, effort and responsibility or skills. There, the directive leaves a certain margin for the countries to approach it with the social agents.

Equal pay is derived from this concept, which Brussels envisages in a broad sense. It is not only about gross salary, but also about salary supplements, benefits, and benefits in cash or in kind that workers receive. Among other remunerations, then, it includes bonuses, time compensation, travel (including company cars), residence allowances, training compensation, overtime or pensions.

The directive will also apply to all workers, regardless of the type of contract (full-time or part-time) or the contractual relationship, that is, whether they are subcontracted or not. The proposal also covers domestic workers, workers with discontinuous contracts and even those who market their services through a platform on-line. Lastly, the countries should establish a system of sanctions – including fines – to punish non-compliance with this principle. “These fines must be effective, proportional and dissuasive,” say sources from the Commission.