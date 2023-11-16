The controversy that has revolved for years around glyphosate, the most used herbicide in Europe, but at the same time one of the most controversial due to the many doubts and suspicions about its harmful effects on health and the environment, has once been more evident this Thursday in Brussels: the Twenty-seven had to vote, for the second time in just over a month, whether or not to prolong the use of the controversial substance for another decade. But the States have once again been in a draw, so the final decision now rests with the European Commission, which has already advanced its intention to validate the extension of glyphosate, yes, with several new “conditions and restrictions”, an extreme that However, it does not calm the deep reservations of civil organizations, politicians and even those countries that requested the end of the permit.

In the absence, again, of a qualified majority (55% of EU members representing at least 65% of the bloc’s total population) to “renew or reject” the extension of glyphosate, the Commission “will now proceed to the renewal of the approval of glyphosate for a period of 10 years, subject to certain new conditions and restrictions,” Brussels announced in a statement, in which it underlined the “legal obligation” that the Community Executive has to make a decision before December 15, when the current mandate on glyphosate expires.

The decision has been quickly denounced by environmental organizations such as Greenpeace, which has criticized the EU for “ignoring science and failing citizens”, or Ecologists in Action, which considers Brussels’ gesture as “totalitarian” and accuses the Commission of “openly taking sides in favor of the chemical industry without blushing.”

Brussels is more than aware of the controversy that revolves around this substance, which is precisely what has caused the deadlock in the votes, both the one held on October 13 in the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed ( Scopaff), which assists the Commission in the preparation of measures relating to food and in which all Member States are represented, as well as in the Appeal Committee convened this Thursday to try to unblock the closed-door vote. Countries like Germany and France, which had openly expressed their reservations since the first vote, have abstained for the second time, as has Italy, while Spain has voted again in favor of the extension.

Aware of the criticism, Brussels emphasizes that the extension will not be total: to begin with, it announces, its use as a desiccant before harvest will be prohibited. In addition, the need to apply “certain measures” to protect organisms not targeted by the herbicide will be highlighted, such as the requirement that Member States must pay “particular attention to specific aspects” when carrying out risk analyzes (such as the protection of small herbivorous mammals such as the field mouse and non-target plants such as wildflowers) or to implement risk mitigation measures, it points out.

The Commission has also recalled that Member States can act more strictly, since they are responsible for authorizing plant protection products (PPPs) containing glyphosate in their territory, so they “will continue to be able to restrict its use at the national level.” national and regional if they consider it necessary.” This is what France is already doing, for example, where the use of glyphosate has been reduced by 27% since prohibitions such as its use by individuals were implemented, notes Agence France Presse. But Paris does not think it is enough and had asked for more restrictions at the European level, as well as a shorter extension period. In a statement, the French Ministry of Agriculture said it “regrets” that Brussels has turned a deaf ear to its demands.

A complaint shared by multiple civil society organizations that, already on the eve of this Thursday’s vote, had once again asked the Commission to reconsider the extension of glyphosate.

“It is a dossier that accumulates scandal after scandal, from industry studies that, according to scientists, are not 100% reliable, to the Commission’s rules for the authorization of pesticides that, also according to scientists, do not take everything into account. environmental and human health damage because they do not take into account long-term toxicity,” summarizes Eva Corral, head of Greenpeace’s anti-glyphosate campaign. Although she welcomes the new restriction measures, she warns that these “cannot guarantee adequate protection” of a product that could continue to be used for another decade. “We are talking about 10 more years of toxic effects on the environment and human health,” she emphasizes.

Brussels insists that its decision is “based on extensive safety assessments” carried out by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). “We have analyzed massive scientific studies and reached the conclusion of proposing to renew glyphosate,” a community spokesperson said this Thursday. The Commission, which also states that the ten-year period is “balanced” (the maximum is 15), assures that more than 16,000 studies published on the subject have been analyzed. But it is not so much the quantity as the amount, the NGOs reply.

The debate about the safety of glyphosate has been going on for a long time. In 2015, the International Cancer Research Center of the World Health Organization classified this substance as “probably carcinogenic to humans”, a category that also includes red meat. But last year, the risk assessment committee of the European agency ECHA refused to change the current classification of glyphosate, which is considered to cause “eye damage” and “toxic to aquatic life”, but not carcinogenic, considering that this extreme “is not justified”.

