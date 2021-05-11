The European Commission on Tuesday launched a second legal proceeding against AstraZeneca that contemplates demanding financial compensation if it does not comply with the agreed deliveries. Around 150 million doses that the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company should supply before the end of June, when a contract that will not be renewed formally expires. Brussels has linked this lawsuit with another one already in progress in a Belgian court of first instance. And the combination of both pursue, basically, “the same”, has defended the spokesman for Health of the Commission. “The goal is not to raise money, but to deliver the pending doses,” said Stefan de Keersmaecker.

The new lawsuit is defended as part of the “procedure.” In summary, what the Community Executive raises is that the demand that was processed at the end of April aims to force AstraZeneca to comply and do so within the deadlines due to the “health emergency” situation (we are talking about less than two months, so it is assumed as unlikely), while the second seeks to seek an economic penalty in case of not doing so.

A claim for damages that goes “to the bottom” of the contractual link signed last summer between the European Commission and the laboratory, with a much more technical charge and that would allow the judges to obtain “more complete information” to determine if it existed really a breach of contract.

AstraZeneca would have delivered to date around 50 million doses out of a total contract that contemplated the supply of around 300 million at the end of this second quarter (the option to purchase one hundred million more doses was ruled out weeks ago by the Commission for chain of defaults).

“What we want is for this obligation to be fulfilled effectively,” the Health spokesman stressed when referring to the second legal action “common in this type of procedure” which, he remarked, “does not seek to obtain money, but to guarantee rapid delivery. of the sufficient number of doses’. At the moment, no compensation amount has been established in the claim (a symbolic euro is set).

The non-renewal of the contract with the firm that produces the serum developed by the University of Oxford, which was revealed last Sunday by the commissioner responsible for the joint purchase of vaccines, Thierry Breton, does not imply “in any case” the resignation of the doses that are compromised. What’s more, the European Commission has insisted in the last hours that the contract will expire when the pharmaceutical company delivers the 300 million doses and, in practice, that means going beyond June 30.