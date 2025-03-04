Brussels will delay fines to car manufacturers for CO2 emissions

New flexibility of environmental rules due to economic pressure. On this occasion, a “relief” for the automobile sector. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has raised a three -year delay in the entry into force of sanctions to manufacturers that do not meet the CO2 emissions standards. The fines were planned for 2025 for those manufacturers who did not reduce the emissions by 15% compared to 2021 (a path that will have the 55% reduction milestone in 2030 and 100%, in 2035).

The disassembly of the green agenda unleashes the first battle in the European Commission

The automobile sector, with which the European Commission has initiated a strategic dialogue that will culminate with the presentation of an action plan this Wednesday, March 5, was on a war foot because it calculated a total punishment of 16,000 million for not complying with the requirements stipulated in European regulations for this year. The proposal of Von der Leyen, which will have to be adopted through an amendment by the EU council – where European governments are represented – and the European Parliament, assumes that the computation is made from 2025 to 2027.

“Instead of annual compliance, companies will be three years old. The objectives are the same, they must meet the objectives, but it is a greater respite for the industry, it also means more clarity, without changing the agreed objectives, ”said Von der Lew journalists after the meeting of the so -called strategic dialogue in which the sector and other organizations involved participate. The German has urged the other two institutions to act with rush: “You can remember quickly, because it only makes sense if you remember quickly.”

The other great matter that was addressed in the dialogue with the sector is that of autonomous vehicles, where “world competition is fierce” and it is intended that they arrive as soon as possible “to European roads.” “We have to act big and we have to be big. The scale on this issue matters, more than ever, ”said President Delgobierno Community who has announced the creation of an“ industrial alliance ”.

“Companies may commonly put their resources,” said Von Der read on the role of the industry, which will develop software, chips and autonomous driving technology that will be shared. “For our part, we will perfect the test and deployment standards. We will also help launch large -scale pilots of autonomous driving, ”he added.

The European Commission will present its action plan for the automobile industry with which it intends to compete with giants such as China and the US. One of the main identified “challenges” has to do with batteries since those that matter are cheaper, but is a strategic dependence of third countries. “We will study the possibility of directly supporting EU battery manufacturers,” said Von der Leyen.

Brussels raises European aid for the purchase of electric vehicles in front of China



Another element that is analyzing the European Commission is the introduction of subsidies at European level to boost the purchase of electric vehicles manufactured in the continent before the downturn that the sector experienced in recent months. In addition to the introduction of tariffs on cars from China, the community government is examining these paneuropeas aid as part of its plan to save the community car industry, especially powerful in Germany.