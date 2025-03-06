Brussels will allocate 1,000 million to the development of autonomous driving cars

The European car industry languishes to different challenges, such as the lack of supplies, the competence of other powers or the lack of impulse to technologies. “The sector is under threat,” said the commissioner of sustainable transport and tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, in the presentation of the European Action Plan for the automobile sector, which represents 7% of European GDP but which, as the Greek has said, has a “historical” importance in the continent. One of the main concerns of the European Commission is for the industry to continue to stay in technological development and that is why it will announce that it will allocate 1,000 million euros to the autonomous driving vehicle.

To promote this type of production will be one of the priorities to try to get the industry out of the crisis in which it is before the “fierce competition” of other powers, especially China and the US, but also Japan or South Korea. “It is imperative that the European automobile industry not only navigates, but also shapes the transition to zero emission vehicles, connected and increasingly automated,” says the European Commission’s plan, prepared from a strategic dialogue that has been carried out with the sector.

In addition to financing, Brussels’s commitment is to create a favorable space for the development of such driving. On the one hand, an “alliance” will be created so that companies can collaborate in the development of the software and hardware of autonomous vehicles. On the other hand, the EU will work to “quickly establish at least three large -scale cross -border test banks.”

“Medium -sized cities could be included to play a pioneering role. These test banks will allow pilot deployment at the scale of autonomous vehicles, both for passenger and goods transport. The Commission also undertakes to continue evaluating the potential for the integration of automated vehicles in the transport system through communication between vehicles and infrastructure, ”the document collects.

In addition, the European Commission intends to accompany the legislative frameworks of the 27 regarding autonomous conduction, which in the heterogeneous. “A more harmonized framework and a governance at the EU level are needed to take advantage of our single market and facilitate the rapid deployment of connected and autonomous mobility. The Commission will take measures to achieve this goal, ”says the text.

“The Commission will continue to develop, with a priority, the regulatory framework of autonomous vehicles, starting with allowing the homologation of unlimited series of vehicles with automated parking systems in 2025 and more cases of use (for example, the transport of merchandise from center to center) in 2026, guaranteeing their safety,” he says.

“European companies run the risk of being behind in key strategic technologies such as batteries, software, info -detrimental systems and autonomous driving, they already often have less direct control over key supplies, while foreign competitors receive state support in various ways,” the commissioner has recognized.

“Our goal is clear: to ensure that the next generation of vehicles is not only manufactured in Europe, but also innovated in Europe, is driven by European technology and is based on European values,” he added.

Encourage local component production

In that sense, Brussels also puts in the focus one of the segments of the automobile industry that usually concentrates but is critical: the components, from the batteries for electric cars, to the most traditional parts, and indicates the need to encourage, in both cases, local production.

It wants to ensure production at European scale, too, because they are components that are not only used in the car, also in the defense industry, where it assumes “a stable and safe supply of critical pieces is essential” and given the rearmament plan presented this week, the latter could be prioritized ahead of commercial vehicles.

“Increasing European production of vehicle components should also reduce the risk of possible security vulnerabilities, guaranteeing the integrity of critical systems,” says the Commission. “For economic security reasons, that will also be important for the components of the electrical propulsion system, as well as for other key components of connected and automated vehicles,” he adds.

What is behind the plan is protectionism against the competition of other powers. In fact, one of the debates that is now opened is the hardening of the conditions for foreign investment in the European automotive industry, with obligations to create joint companies. The EU will also raise personnel contracting requirements and technology and R&D transfer commitments to Europe.

These measures are produced after tariffs on electric vehicles manufactured in China that entered into force in October. The decision divided the EU, but the European Commission is determined to keep the pulse and even go further if you agree that there are desaleal practices in other phases of the supply chain, such as in batteries or other components.

Delay to fines for manufacturers

Undoubtedly, the star measure within the framework of this strategic dialogue with the sector is the delay in the imposition of fines to the manufacturers by the emissions of C02, but it was already in charge of announcing it the president, Ursula von der Leyen, two days before the College of Commissioners gave the plan approval. The sanctions will be delayed three years and the calculation will be made with the emissions of that period of time, so the industry is given to the industry to get ready. The sector estimated that it would have to pay 16,000 million euros with the current regulations.

The fines were planned for 2025 for those manufacturers who did not reduce the emissions by 15% compared to 2021 (a path that will have the 55% reduction milestone in 2030 and 100%, in 2035). The Transport Commissioner has emphasized that there is no backward in those climatic objectives, despite the delay.

Another element that is analyzing the European Commission is the introduction of subsidies at European level to boost the purchase of electric vehicles manufactured in the continent before the downturn that the sector experienced in recent months. In addition to the introduction of tariffs on cars from China, the community government is examining these paneuropeas aid as part of its plan to save the community car industry, especially powerful in Germany.

Manufacturers, happy, but not quite

The European patroness that groups cars manufacturers has been quite satisfied with the steps taken by Brussels, although it asks for more. “The action plan identifies many key fields in which it is necessary to work immediately. The proposed flexibility to meet CO2 objectives in the coming years is a first positive step towards a more pragmatic approach to decarbonization issued by geopolitical and market realities, ”says Sigrid de VRies, general director of the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA). “It promises a certain margin of maneuver for car manufacturers and vans, provided that demand measures and recharge infrastructure, so necessary, are now launched,” he adds.

It also “hosts with satisfaction” that it is assumed that it is necessary to “expedite regulation, work on regulatory simplification and take measures to improve Europe’s competitive advantage in other fields, such as autonomous driving.”

However, manufacturers also miss other measures. “Although several promising measures have been outlined to boost the infrastructure deployment and the adoption of heavy vehicles of zero emissions, this segment of vehicles still lacks an explicit commitment to launch the review of CO2 standards in 2025, including an urgent evaluation of the propitious conditions,” claims VRies.