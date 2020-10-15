Red light from the European Commission to the reform project of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). Brussels had urged the renewal of the judicial body, pending since 2018, but considers that the path taken to do so by the Government of Pedro Sánchez may endanger judicial independence and aggravate the impression that the Judicial Branch is vulnerable to politicization. The Community Executive chaired by Ursula von der Leyen calls on Sánchez to consult with all the parties involved and request the evaluation of the Venice Commission, the body of the Council of Europe in charge of ensuring respect for the rule of law in judicial reforms and the same one that has ruled on other occasions against the changes undertaken in countries like Poland.

“Reforms of the judicial systems in the Member States should always be done in consultation with all relevant parties, including the Venice Commission,” says Christian Wigand, spokesman for the European Commission’s Justice Department. “Member States must follow EU standards to ensure that judicial independence is not jeopardized,” adds the same spokesman. The reference to the Venice Commission denotes the scope of the Brussels alarm, as that body often deals with judicial reforms in countries with few democratic credentials. In 2020, his dictates on judicial reforms have referred to Poland, Turkey, Ukraine, Moldova or Georgia.

Sources from the community body acknowledge a “deep concern” about the reform proposed in Spain, which aims to lower the parliamentary majority necessary for the appointment of members of the so-called government of judges. The growing fragmentation of Parliament has made the current majority (3/5) seem unattainable for two years, so the Sánchez Executive proposes leaving it an absolute majority.

The change has provoked the indignation of the Popular Party and the manifest concern of a good part of the Spanish judiciary. The alarms now also go off in Brussels, where the Spanish reform is dangerously reminiscent of the attacks by countries such as Hungary or Poland, repeatedly filed for violating judicial independence.

Wigand points out, in relation to the Spanish reform, that “it is important to ensure that the Council [CGPJ] it is not perceived as vulnerable to politicization ”. The serious wake-up call from the Commission comes just a few weeks after Spain easily passed the first examination carried out by Brussels on the situation of respect for the rule of law in all EU partners. The report regretted the delay in the renewal of the members of the CGPJ, blocked due to the lack of a parliamentary majority, and called for greater transparency in the relationship between the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Justice.

“We were concerned about the lack of renewal of the Council, but that does not mean that it can be done in any way and skipping all the processes,” says a community source. The European Commission’s concern also coincides with the negotiation in Brussels on a mechanism to monitor the rule of law that would allow the suspension of certain Community funds to countries that violate the fundamental values ​​of the Union. Hungary and Poland, which are resisting the approval of the mechanism, seemed the main threatened by possible cuts.

The Polish government had already clung to Sánchez’s reform of the CGPJ to accuse Brussels of double standards for not acting against Spain. Thursday’s serious wake-up call will likely counter Warsaw’s argument while putting Spain on the dangerous list of countries suspected of violating judicial independence.

The setback coincides with Sánchez’s arrival in Brussels to attend a European summit that, for two days, will discuss negotiations with the United Kingdom after Brexit. The leader of the opposition, Pablo Casado, is also in the community capital to attend the meeting that the European People’s Party holds on the occasion of the European summit.

Casado has warned that he will remove everything that is necessary, at the national or European level, to stop the changes in the CGPJ. “We want to make it very clear that we will go to the extreme if the government does not withdraw the reform of the CGPJ,” he said. The popular leader threatens to reach “the European institutions, European courts, the Council of Europe and, of course, the Spanish Justice. You cannot weaken a great nation like Spain and its institutions ”. Casado has denied that his party has blocked an agreement and has recalled that he sat down twice to negotiate with the socialists “but without radical forces” to guarantee the depoliticization of justice.