The recent financial turbulence following the intervention of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the rescue of Credit Suisse have highlighted the need to strengthen the mechanisms to protect the European banking sector. The European Commission has presented this Wednesday a proposal to reform the tools with which it wants to protect European investors against a possible bankruptcy, while reducing the risk of a ‘contagion effect’ and resorting to taxpayers’ money to rescue him. Brussels hopes to reach an agreement between the Twenty-seven before the parliamentary elections, which will take place in 2024.

The reinforcement of the Banking Union continues to be “a priority” for the European Commission, which had been working on this initiative for a year and a half to improve response mechanisms in the face of a crisis. “It is not a reaction to recent events, but what happened with SVB and Credit Suisse is a confirmation that we have to continue improving our system,” official European sources confirmed. The economic vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, has assured that “we need a solid and operational system”, which deals with all banks “regardless of their size”.

The new framework proposed by Brussels will allow intervention in the event of bankruptcy of a medium-sized entity, where “often” the national authorities use public money to rescue it. Faced with this type of situation, the European Executive is committed to exhausting the internal resources of the banks and that public money is “the last option.” In this way, Brussels wants to create a framework so that national authorities have the necessary tools to manage the bankruptcy of medium-sized and small banks, protecting financial stability and deposits and preventing panic from spreading.

“If a bank fails, taxpayers should not end up footing the bill once the bank has exhausted its own loss-absorbing capacity,” said Donbrovskis, who advocates trusting national deposit guarantee schemes. These could contribute to the transfer of deposits from a failing bank to a ‘healthy’ one, through a “bridging mechanism” that would allow “cheaper and more efficient” management in the face of a possible banking crisis.

Meanwhile, the negotiation to create a deposit guarantee fund at the European level continues to be blocked by the ‘frugal’ countries -Germany, Austria, the Netherlands…-. This mechanism would make it possible to guarantee deposits of up to 100,000 euros throughout the EU, which would give greater confidence to the clients of European entities.