So far there have been no “significant uncommitments” on the part of Spain in terms of European financing, but from now on the implementation of economic recovery projects has to “accelerate” in the coming months if European money is not to be lost in the next years. This was warned this Wednesday by the European Commission, which recalled that 50% of the allocation has to be executed until 2023.

These sources ensure that a “clear strategy” must be in place to implement projects quickly and that money is not lost. “Know how to invest the money in the new programs and their subsequent implementation,” they explained.

In a telematic press conference on the Next Generation funds of the EU, they stressed that it is necessary to hurry, especially considering that Spain has only executed 48% of the European allocation for the 2014-2020 period, due to lack of information on the part of the companies and the bureaucracy, fundamentally. It is one of the countries at the bottom in this European ranking. And now there is the opportunity to spend billions to reactivate sectors hit by the pandemic such as culture, leisure or hospitality. The European Commission will give a “generous advance” of 11% since the programs are adopted and recalled that the funding will be for projects carried out since the crisis began, from February 1, 2020.

Community sources explained that for now this new European budget has been ratified by eight member states – Italy did it yesterday – and that Spain is expected to approve it at the end of this month. It is essential that countries hurry to go to the markets to issue debt and put this mechanism in place as soon as possible.

The mechanism has a spending ceiling to know how much can be spent in these 7 years, but also an income ceiling, which defines the EU’s financing capacity through its own resources and contributions from member states. This difference between the two ceilings marks the fiscal margin that allows the markets to finance themselves.