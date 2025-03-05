03/05/2025



Updated at 4:19 p.m.





The European Commission has urged EU governments on Wednesday to offer tax advantages to promote the purchase of electric and low broadcasts with the focus on business fleets to give a boost to the automobile industry, which is “in danger” and that is being “laughed” in the development of strategic technologies against competitors such as China.

This has been pointed out at a press conference by the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transportation and Tourism, Apostols Tzitzikostas, during the presentation of the Commission’s action plan to save the automobile industry, a road map that still does not include any legislative proposal but invites the member states to get ahead of the work of Brussels.

The Commission thus invites public authorities to offer measures that create an incentive to choose zero emission vehicles compared to conventional ones and to use part of the income from the instruments of use of the road network for public infrastructure to support recharge and refueling.

At the same time, within the framework of its initiative on the ecological VAT planned by 2026, the Community Executive will study a progressive elimination of VAT deduction related to conventional vehicles.









This action plan also includes a proposal to relax the calendar of the obligations to reduce emission to the automobile industry that the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, an amendment that Brussels hopes to present this month.

In this way, manufacturers are three years old (instead of one) to reach the objectives marked before facing strong fines for breach.

The modifications that the head of the Community Executive will also require the approval of the Council (the governments) and the European Parliament, the two collegislators to which Von der Leyen has asked to proceed quickly.

The urgency is given because the regulation establishes a reduction objective of 15% of carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) already for this 2025 (with respect to the levels of 2021) and, until now, Brussels had defended that extensions were not necessary since the industry knew the calendar since it was agreed in 2019.

Reaction of European manufacturers

The acea welcomes with satisfaction the recognition of the action plan of the need to expedite regulation, work on regulatory simplification and take measures to improve the competitive advantage of Europe in other fields, such as autonomous driving.

Sigrid de VRies, general director of the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), has reacted to this announcement stating that “the proposed flexibility to meet the CO2 objectives in the coming years is a first positive step towards a more pragmatic approach to the decarbonization issued by geopolitical and market realities. Promises a certain margin of maneuver for maneuver provided that demand measures and recharge infrastructure, so necessary, are now launched. ”

Although several promising measures have been outlined to boost infrastructure deployment and the adoption of heavy vehicles of zero emissions “this segment of vehicles still lacks an explicit commitment to launch the review of CO2 standards in 2025, including an urgent evaluation of the propitious conditions,” De VRies added.

Help battery manufacturers

The package of measures to refloat the industry, maintain a solid European production base and avoid strategic units also includes a 1.8 billion euros of the European Innovation Fund in two years for companies that manufacture batteries for electric cars in the EU territory.

On the other hand, the Commission will continue to develop the regulatory framework of autonomous vehicles with shares will have the support of public-private investments of around 1,000 million backed by the Horizon Europe during the 2025-2027 period.

The dealers ask for an urgent change

The Federation of Automotive Concessionaires Associations (Faconuto) has requested on Wednesday a “urgent” change in the automotive sector and has proposed the implementation of a fiscal and incentive plan with two ways of action, as detailed by the president of the employer, Marta Blázquez, in her speech at the inauguration of the Faconauto 2025 congress.

In reference to the proposals of the European Commission known this Wednesday for the car, Blázquez has congratulated that “Europe has heard” the automobile sector.

«It seems that the ‘Draghi report’ have been read … and they have heard us. We positively value that flexibility that is giving (the European Commission) to the industry and that support to the sector because there is no other way, ”said Blázquez.

He has also said that “a common response” is necessary. “That is why I think it’s the time for pragmatism and common sense,” he reiterated.

In addition, he said that it is essential that the European Parliament and the Council approve as soon as possible the measures “that will give stability to the sector and clarity to citizens, avoiding a two -speed Europe that harms certain markets and slows down the necessary investments.”

Blázquez has also stressed that the objective must be clear: “consolidate a strong sector that continues to be an economic and social engine, without decarbonization becoming a brake for its growth.”