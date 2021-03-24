The European Commission expanded its powers to limit the export of Covid-19 vaccines. The objective is to guarantee the supply of the doses to the block of Twenty-seven and its target is the AstraZeneca laboratory, which for now has not fully complied with its contract. A decision on the eve of the European Council meeting.

The vaccination campaign in Europe has not been able to step on the accelerator fully. There is still a lag in the supply of doses as the bloc faces a third wave of the pandemic.

Now Brussels goes from the options to the facts. This Wednesday, March 24, the Commission adopted greater controls on exports of the Covid-19 vaccine in its territory. This in order to pressure the AstraZeneca laboratory and also the UK for equal access to doses.

It is about including the principles of proportionality and reciprocity as criteria when it comes to exporting Covid-19 vaccines out of the block. This, for the sake of greater transparency and temporarily.

In January, the European Union launched a vaccine export control mechanism. With this, the companies that have signed a contract with the block to supply the vaccines must first obtain authorization to export their doses outside the continent.

We are introducing reciprocity and proportionality as additional criteria to be examined before authorizing exports under the EU’s authorization mechanism for # COVID19 vaccine exports. This will ensure that the EU is able to vaccinate 70% of adults by the end of summer. – European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 24, 2021

The new regulation introduces two modifications to the existing mechanism. On the one hand, reciprocity, namely if the recipient country of the vaccines restricts the export of the dose or raw materials by law or other means. On the other, proportionality, if the situation in the destination country is better or worse than in the European Union in epidemiological terms, vaccination rate and access to vaccines.

Fewer exceptions and avoid overlooking restrictions

Brussels wants to have a broad and clear picture of the vaccine trade. The Commission and the Member States must assess whether or not the required exports are a threat. With the mechanism implemented in January on the authorization of export of vaccines outside the block, only one request had been blocked. It involved doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Australia.

The device adopted this Wednesday also seeks to prevent a company from evading the restrictions by making the doses blocked by Brussels transit through another country. Hence, the new Commission text includes suspending the list of third countries that enjoyed these exceptions. There are a total of 17, including Switzerland, Israel, Lebanon and Iceland.

However, the Twenty-seven affirm that these new provisions do not include the supply of vaccines within the framework of humanitarian aid, as well as for the 92 low- and middle-income countries grouped in the COVAX mechanism.

AstraZeneca still does not comply with the agreement with the European Union

With this decision it is hoped to increase the supply of vaccines to the Twenty-seven. An issue that will be central this Thursday during the European Council, which will be carried out by videoconference.

Just when the new standard was being discussed in Brussels, the Italian newspaper ‘La Stampa’ revealed that Italy found 29 million doses of AstraZeneca in a warehouse of the American multinational Catalent, near Rome. Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that “it is up to the company to clarify its intentions.”

The export restrictions are not only targeted at the United Kingdom and the bloc’s battered relationship with the AstraZeneca laboratory, but also at the countries that have already vaccinated a large part of their population.

Between February 1 and mid-March, the EU has exported 10 million doses of vaccines to the UK, but has not received a single dose manufactured on British soil. Something that goes against the contract signed with AstraZeneca, according to which doses produced in its two factories in the United Kingdom would be delivered.

The president of the Commission had already threatened last weekend to block AstraZeneca’s exports if Brussels did not receive the promised doses. As agreed, this laboratory undertook to deliver to the block, in the second quarter of the year, 70 million doses of the 180 million foreseen in the contract.

We will continue to work so that Europe gets its fair share. We will invest even further in Europe’s production capacities, beyond this acute phase. And we will ensure long-term supply, with trusted companies. pic.twitter.com/HqVrAbVn5v – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 17, 2021

Von der Leyen’s words fueled fears of possible retaliation measures that would curb vaccine production, to the detriment of all. In fact, supply chains are organized on an international scale.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press conference on Tuesday that “in this country we do not believe in blockages of vaccines or their components, no matter what they are.”

The discussions between both parties continue on both sides of La Mancha. Especially about the dosages manufactured by AstraZeneca in the Netherlands.

With AFP