It will not be as simple as counting the number of doses. It is not as simple as the EU receiving from factories established in third countries the same number of vials that it exports from factories in its territory. The principles of “reciprocity” and “proportionality” with which Brussels has conditioned the shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines to the United Kingdom, and which has forced the strengthening of the emergency mechanism approved months ago to monitor and, where appropriate, restrict exports It will take into account the distribution chains of the different components of each vaccine and even the vaccination rates of the destination country.

In the hours before a new telematics summit of leaders (to be held tomorrow and Friday), the European Commission gives shape to the threat launched last week by its president Ursula Von der Leyen. Directed to the Government of Boris Johnson, but which is transcribed with a general wording, without direct allusions to any country. The new criteria that are introduced in the regulation approved last January to control the departure of vaccines from the community territory, which Commissioners Valdis Dombrowskis and Stella Kyriakides have shelled this Wednesday, set as the first criterion the already known (compliance with the contracts of advance purchase) subscribed by the Twenty-seven with the vaccine manufacturers.

But it also underlines that the Member States and the Commission will also consider other variables when deciding whether to lower the barrier at their customs. Thus, they will take into account whether the destination country restricts its own exports of vaccines or the active ingredients that compose them, “either by law or by other means.” But also if the epidemiological conditions, vaccination rate and level of access to sera that prevail there “are better or worse than those of the EU.” Complementary information that will require more data input from pharmaceutical companies and also from potential recipients to complete the assessment.

The question, in short, is to determine ‘whether the requested exports pose a threat to the security of supply of vaccines and their components in the EU’. The modified regulation, seeking “a complete picture of the vaccine trade,” incorporates seventeen countries that were previously exempted from export supervision because it would have been found that they can serve as a bridge; “(The output of doses) can be channeled through (those) countries that have so far exempted from the export authorization requirement, which does not allow the required level of transparency,” the regulation states. A total of 92 low- and middle-income territories (those that are part of the global Covax humanitarian aid mechanism) will remain excluded from the EU’s magnifying glass.

The Verint-seven “are facing the third wave of the pandemic and not all companies are meeting their contractual objectives. The EU is the only major OECD producer that continues to export vaccines on a large scale to dozens of countries. But open roads must run in both directions, “insisted Von der Leyen in a communication prior to the appearance of the commissioners. In the draft of the declaration that the leaders will approve after the video-summit, it is reflected, in fact, the express support for “transparency” and “the extension” of the export control mechanism and it is emphasized that “companies must guarantee predictability of the production of their vaccines and respect the contractual delivery deadlines ”.

The reinforcement of this tool is made public the same day that the Italian newspaper L’Stampa has revealed that AstraZeneca has 29 million doses of vaccines (which it is estimated could immunize 15 million people) stored in a factory in Italy that they are ready to be exported to the UK. Italy already blocked the export of 250,000 doses to Australia a couple of weeks ago; the only operation that has been vetoed to date.

According to data from the Commission itself, since last January European countries have received a total of 380 applications to export vaccines to 33 different destinations, which has resulted in the output of around 43 million doses from European factories ( not just from AstraZeneca, but also from Pfizer-Biontech). Destinations include the United Kingdom (with approximately 10.9 million doses compared to none received by the EU), Canada (6.6 million), Japan (5.4 million), Mexico (4.4 million), Saudi Arabia ( 1.5 million), Singapore (1.5 million), Chile (1.5 million), Hong Kong (1.3 million), Korea (one million) and Australia (one million).