EU Council, the emergency plan for war is frightening. But the 27 countries talk about it

The European Council of Brussels which opens today risks becoming a real war council. The agenda is clear and the presence of the Ukrainian president in the video conference Zelensky represents a further signal. The draft of the final text, in fact, – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – proposes to the Commission “actions to strengthen preparedness and the response to crises at EU level in an approach that takes into account all risks and of the whole societyin view of one future readiness strategy”. Ready for war, therefore, despite some distinctions such as that of the High Representative Borrell: “We must not scare people unnecessarilywar is not imminent in Europe.”

But in a Council where the agenda is “imperative” need for “military-civil preparation strengthened as well as coordinated”, as stated in the preparatory draft not substantially modified in the evening, and in which the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the video link it seemed like the 28th leader, the road seems to be heading in the direction of an extended war. So much so that – continues Il Fatto – there is a lot of discussion peremptory and demanding of the Ukrainian president, overlapped with the tone of this focused Council on expanding the war effort both in terms of military production and aid to Ukraine. Which, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell recalled, have passed during 2023 from the expected 28 billion to 31 and foresees it another 20 in 2024.