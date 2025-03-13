The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it will take Spain before the EU Court of Justice (TJUU) to maintain a Discriminatory fiscal treatment towards non -resident taxpayers in taxation for obtaining surpluses in the transfer of assets.

The Community Executive will go to European Justice because it considers Spain violating The principle of Freedom of movement of capital by denying non -resident citizens who pay in Spain an option that does offer those resident taxpayers, as reported by the institution in a statement.

Specifically, Spanish legislation allows resident citizens to choose to postpone the capital gains tax when the payment of asset transfer is postponed for more than a year or is paid in deadlines for a period greater than an exercise. In the case of No residentsthe tax is collected in full at the time of the transmission of the asset, which prevents non -resident taxpayers from being accepted to the option of postponing the payment of the tax “even if they receive it in terms over time.”

In the opinion of the European Commission, this differentiated fiscal treatment causes non -residents to face an important disadvantage from the point of view of the treasury compared to residents. ”

Spain maintains its position

Brussels opened a file to Spain for this reason in December 2021 and gave an ultimatum to modify the legislation in May 2024. But the Spanish authorities maintain that their tax legislation “It conforms to the right of the union“In its” official responses and technical dialogues “that have occurred at this time.

In turn, the European Commission has taken a more step opening Another file To Spain in tax matters. In this case, for not having adapted its rules on retentions at origin applied to payments of canons received by non -resident citizens.

Spanish legislation establishes that retention in origin applied to canons payments is collected, in the case of non -resident taxpayers, on the gross amount of yields and without the possibility of deducting related expenses directly.

The European Commission considers that this measure contradicts the jurisprudence of European justice and sends to Spain a motivated opinion -The second step in infringement procedures. The Spanish authorities now have two months to respond and adopt the necessary measures to correct the situation or, otherwise, Brussels could also raise the case to the Court of Justice.