All products that we use in daily life, from clothing to building materials and appliances with and without wire, must become more environmentally friendly, last longer and can be dismantled at the end of their life and suitable for reuse. That is the core of a series of proposals from the European Commission, which should ultimately turn Europe into one large thrift store.

The aim is to put an end to the disposable economy and to drastically reduce the European waste mountain of 2.5 billion tons every year.

An important pacesetter is a digital product passport, which obliges the industry to inform the consumer per product about the parts/materials used and their suitability for reuse. This variation on the well-known energy efficiency labels with their scale from A to G enable the consumer to see at a glance whether he is buying a smartphone that has been sentenced to the garbage after a year due to an empty battery, or whether which is worth more money anyway. In addition to mandatory product information, the Commission also wants a ditto ecodesign, which should make appliances greener, more energy-efficient and reusable. According to the Commission, existing, much less far-reaching ecodesign requirements also lead to huge savings: 10% less energy consumption and a financial benefit of 120 billion on an annual basis.

Russian invasion

The proposals, part of the Green Deal with which Europe wants to avert a climate disaster, were announced much earlier, but have only gained in importance in recent weeks, said Climate Commissioner Frans Timmermans at the presentation this afternoon. After all, the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes it clear to us every day how dangerous it is to depend on (malicious) third parties for our energy and raw materials.

Separate Commission proposals concern the textile and building materials sector. As the fourth largest burden on the environment and climate (after food, housing and mobility), textiles are still barely regulated. Clothing must also be more sustainable and made in such a way – without harmful substances – that the fibers are reusable after use. The Commision – 'fast fashion should be out of fashion' – also wants to prevent huge amounts of clothing ending up on the waste heap completely unused. A similar story for construction, which now accounts for 30 percent of the annual amount of waste, 40 percent of energy consumption (buildings) and with energy guzzlers such as cement, steel and aluminum for 15 percent of CO2 emissions.

“Our proposals today”, says Timmermans, “guarantee that only the most sustainable products are sold in Europe. They enable consumers to save energy, repair broken products instead of replacing them, and make smart environmentally conscious choices when purchasing. In doing so, we want to rebalance our relationship with nature and limit our vulnerability to disruptions in global supply chains.”

