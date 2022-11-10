Two police officers were stabbed in Brussels and one of them died, while the other is hospitalized. The attack took place in Schaerbeek, near the Gare du Nord. “One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” reported the Brussels-North police. The man has been “neutralized” and is now hospitalized: according to various media he would have shouted “Allah Akbar”, but the police have neither confirmed nor denied.

The Belgian Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor has taken over the investigation. According to what is learned, the attacker is YM, he is 32 years old and is included in the database monitored by the Coordinating Body for Threat Analysis in the category of “potential violent extremists”. The media reported that in the afternoon he had presented himself in a police station, announcing his intention to carry out an attack on the police: he would then be accompanied to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation but then was subsequently discharged. Shortly before carrying out his plan. The Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, expressed his closeness to the federal police forces via Twitter.

The reconstruction

The police said that the attack took place around 7.15 pm. “One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife. The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An agent from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker. ‘ The two injured policemen and the attacker were transported to the hospital where one of the two officers died. The spokesperson for the Brussels prosecutor’s office explained that the investigation is ongoing.

According to the first reconstructions of the media, the attacker had presented himself today at noon in a police station in Evere (city hall of the capital), announcing his intention to commit an attack against the police. Under the supervision of a magistrate, he was taken with his consent to the hospital with the aim of having him undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Apparently, he was subsequently discharged. In the evening the man then brought his plan to fruition.

“I saw a boy on the ground, I did not know if he was alive – said a witness -. Then they asked us to leave. And some people around told me that he had killed a policeman and the other is seriously injured. ‘





The institutions

Annelies Verlinden, Minister of the Interior, commented on the attack as a “horrible tragedy”. “My thoughts – she wrote on Twitter – go first of all to the family, members of the police area and all the police.”

“Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens – wrote the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo in a tweet -. Today’s drama proves this once again. My thoughts are with the deceased agent’s family and friends. My sincere hope is that your hospitalized colleague will recover. ‘

Even the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Mestola, said she was “shocked” by what happened. In a tweet, Metsola recalled that the “Belgian police have worked so closely with the European Parliament over the years that these events affect us closely. All our thoughts are with them, their loved ones and everyone in Belgium ».